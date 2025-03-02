Ohio State football players, school president, drop puck at Stadium Series

If you're the hosts of the party, you have to be the ones to get it started.

The ceremonial puck drop at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was performed by a pair of players from the NCAA Football champion Ohio State Buckeyes -- kicker Jayden Fielding and linebacker Sonny Styles -- and school president Ted Carter.

The annual NHL outdoor game was held at Ohio Stadium, aka The Horseshoe, home to the Buckeyes football team.

The trio walked the carpet out to center ice to drop the puck between Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner

Before Carter, clad in a No. 13 Johnny Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey, dropped the puck, Styles hoisted the NCAA trophy high as the crowd roared.