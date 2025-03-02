Ohio State football players, school president, drop puck at Stadium Series

Players Fielding, Styles do honors along with school president Carter

DET@CBJ: National champions Carter, Fielding and OSU president drop the puck before the Stadium

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If you're the hosts of the party, you have to be the ones to get it started.

The ceremonial puck drop at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was performed by a pair of players from the NCAA Football champion Ohio State Buckeyes -- kicker Jayden Fielding and linebacker Sonny Styles -- and school president Ted Carter.

The annual NHL outdoor game was held at Ohio Stadium, aka The Horseshoe, home to the Buckeyes football team.

The trio walked the carpet out to center ice to drop the puck between Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner

Before Carter, clad in a No. 13 Johnny Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey, dropped the puck, Styles hoisted the NCAA trophy high as the crowd roared.

DET@CBJ: OSU football team talks Stadium Seris, national championship win

During the first period of the game, Styles joined ESPN for an interview and said he was ready to chase another NCAA title next season after opting to return to school for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft.

The Buckeyes football team won the national title in January with a convincing victory against Notre Dame.

