LeBron James rocks Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey at Lakers game

LeBron James made a loud entrance with his outfit choice on Wednesday.

The four-time NBA MVP sported a custom Columbus Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey while sitting on the sidelines during the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena.

James, who is out with a groin injury, was shown on the ESPN broadcast wearing a custom No. 23 Blue Jackets sweater.

Columbus sported the jerseys on March 1 during the 2025 Stadium Series against the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium.

The Blue Jackets commented, “No debate: LeBron is the [goat emoji],” on the video posted by ESPN on social media.