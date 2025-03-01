Marchenko ready for challenge of Stadium Series spotlight

COLUMBUS -- Make no mistake. Kirill Marchenko likes to score. He scored his 24th goal of the season into an empty net to seal a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

But that’s not the preferred method for the leading goal-scorer for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He likes the challenge of putting the puck past the goaltender but if given a chance again vs. the Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA) he will not pass up the opportunity for an empty-netter.

“I don't like scoring open net. If you choose between normal goals and open nets, I choose normal goal,” he said Friday after practicing in the 103-year-old stadium. “It’s because it's something that scoring a goal with a goalie, it gives me more confidence. Still, I have confidence but feel I better when I score against a goalie, but we needed to finish the game the right way and don't give a chance for Detroit.”

No matter what he does or doesn’t do Saturday, the outdoor game on National TV will allow more fans to see what the Blue Jackets see every day but Marchenko is not concerned about the added exposure.

“I just try to do my best and show everybody what I can do,” he said. “It's my goal for every game.”