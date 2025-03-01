Marchenko ready for challenge of Stadium Series spotlight

Forward is having career year, helping Blue Jackets into playoff contention

Stadium series Marchenko 022825 logo

© Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Make no mistake. Kirill Marchenko likes to score. He scored his 24th goal of the season into an empty net to seal a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

But that’s not the preferred method for the leading goal-scorer for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He likes the challenge of putting the puck past the goaltender but if given a chance again vs. the Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA) he will not pass up the opportunity for an empty-netter.

“I don't like scoring open net. If you choose between normal goals and open nets, I choose normal goal,” he said Friday after practicing in the 103-year-old stadium. “It’s because it's something that scoring a goal with a goalie, it gives me more confidence. Still, I have confidence but feel I better when I score against a goalie, but we needed to finish the game the right way and don't give a chance for Detroit.”

No matter what he does or doesn’t do Saturday, the outdoor game on National TV will allow more fans to see what the Blue Jackets see every day but Marchenko is not concerned about the added exposure.

“I just try to do my best and show everybody what I can do,” he said. “It's my goal for every game.”

DAL@CBJ: Marchenko fires it home from the slot to extend the lead

Marchenko had two goals and an assist against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, his second game since missing three games after fracturing his jaw against the Stars on Feb. 2.

He was sitting on the bench when he was struck by a puck off the stick of teammate Adam Fantilli.

Marchenko was fortunate that there was a two-week break in the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off and he was able to get used to skating with a full shield.

“It just speaks to his character and his grit,” Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier said. “You know, toughness comes in a lot of different ways and obviously, he's shown that hurt, you can still play the game and play at a high level.”

Previewing the Red Wings vs Blue Jackets in the Stadium Series

Marchenko has a career high of 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 56 games and is tied with Zach Werenski for the Blue Jackets lead in points per game (1.07).

“He's meant everything to our group, especially up front,” Olivier said. “You got [Werenski] on the backend that's kind of leading the way. He's doing that up front for us and having a guy that's supposed to be out longer and comes back early and just comes right back like nothing ever happened, that's toughness for you.”

Marchenko, 24, is second in the NHL in plus/minus at plus-34 to Tampa Bay Lighting defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s plus-36.

He’s a big reason the Blue Jackets (29-22-8) are tied with Detroit (30-23-6) for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference with 66 points.

“I know he's going to keep helping us and keep playing strong, and we need him to,” Columbus forward Sean Kuraly said. “He's put himself in that position where we need him to play like he is.”

Marchenko, the No. 49 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in the 2022-23 season when he scored 25 points (21 goals, four assists) in 59 games.

He started the season playing 16 games for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League to get acclimated to the smaller North American ice surface after playing in Russian leagues.

Last season, he had 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games.

“Ever since he's got here you can see he's got that special quality about him,” Kuraly said. “No. 1 he works and he's got that work ethic. You combine work ethic with that kind of talent, special things follow.

“I’ve been in this League for a while. When you see those things come together, you see results, and you see good players. He's no different.”

Related Content

Blue Jackets forward Olivier dons Ohio State football helmet for Stadium Series skate

Columbus Ice Hockey Club honored with NHL Foundation U.S. grant

O.A.R. thrilled to headline Stadium Series Pep Rally at alma mater

Blue Jackets continue to defy odds entering Stadium Series against Red Wings

NHL Stadium Series

Blue Jackets forward Olivier dons Ohio State football helmet for Stadium Series skate

Columbus Ice Hockey Club honored with NHL Foundation U.S. grant

O.A.R. thrilled to headline Stadium Series Pep Rally at alma mater

NHL Watch Comms App on Apple Watch provides on-ice officials with crucial information

Nash big reason Blue Jackets, hockey have flourished in Columbus

Blue Jackets continue to defy odds entering Stadium Series against Red Wings

EDGE stats: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets 'creating a legacy' with new outdoor rink 

Kuraly of Blue Jackets discusses Stadium Series on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2025 Stadium Series expected to draw 2nd-largest crowd in NHL history

Stadium Series will be 'experience you've never ever seen before,' Ohio State president says

Stadium Series, Blue Jackets' 1st outdoor game 'really big moment' for Columbus

Stadium Series at ‘Horseshoe’ evokes outdoor memories for Michigan alums on Red Wings, Blue Jackets

NHL reveals rendering, entertainment plans for Stadium Series

Kuraly, Blue Jackets excited to play on ‘hallowed grounds’ at Stadium Series

Honda NHL PreGame to take place prior to 2025 Stadium Series

Stadium Series preparation, build underway for Blue Jackets, Red Wings 