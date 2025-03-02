Blue Jackets, Red Wings honor Johnny Gaudreau at Stadium Series

cbj-salute-fans-stadium-series

© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
COLUMBUS -- Dean Evason choked up. The Columbus Blue Jackets had defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, and they’d done it in front of 94,751, the second-largest crowd in NHL history. But that wasn’t the most important thing.

“This experience was incredible,” the Columbus coach said. “Not just the win, obviously. That’s fantastic. But …”

He paused to collect himself.

“All …”

He paused.

“All of the …”

He paused again.

“All of the stuff with Johnny made it even extra special.”

Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

But “Johnny Hockey” was here in spirit, and his family was part of the festivities as Columbus showcased itself as a hockey town and Blue Jackets hockey meshed with Ohio State football.

“This whole day was in honor of him,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “I think it was perfect how it was all set up, and it was a really special day for everyone involved.”

The Blue Jackets walked into St. John Arena for a pep rally wearing Johnny’s signature outfit -- black Ugg boots, black sweatpants, light blue sweatshirt from Avalon Surf Shop in New Jersey, black AMIRI ballcap with three black stars in the front. They walked across Woody Hayes Drive to Ohio Stadium led by Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, and their kids, Johnny and Noa.

Evason called it one of the coolest things he’d ever done.

“I understand now why the football players want to go out and rip people’s heads off,” Evason said. “My God, you’re just jacked. But to have the presence of Johnny with us in that setting, all your emotions, like, you want to cry, fight. You want to get after it, right? So, yeah, Johnny’s with us here.”

DET@CBJ: Gaudreau family leads way into Stadium Series

The Red Wings honored the Gaudreau brothers too. The players stepped off the bus in jerseys that Johnny and Matthew wore during their hockey careers. For Johnny, they represented Dubuque of the United States Hockey League, Boston College and USA Hockey; for Matthew, Omaha of the USHL and BC. Each had a Gaudreau nameplate and number on the back.

“It’s a little thing we can give back,” said Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, wearing Johnny’s Dubuque jersey, “and I think it was the right decision.”

When the teams came out to warm up, it felt a little like a Michigan-Ohio State football game. The Red Wings wore maize and blue skate guards in a nod to “The Team Up North.” The fans spelled out “O-H-I-O” with their arms and voices. Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, who grew up in Columbus going to Ohio State football games, was like a fan on the field.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “I’ve been up there when I’m [spelling out] the letters.”

Brutus, the Ohio State mascot, went, well, nuts. He held a hockey stick and slapped five with the Blue Jackets as they came off the ice after warming up. The Ohio State Athletic Band marched onto the ice, performed the "Script Ohio" and played the fight song.

When Detroit came out for the game, the fans booed as if the Red Wings were wearing winged helmets. When Columbus came out, the Blue Jackets were led by the Gaudreau family. Jane Gaudreau -- the mother of Johnny and Matthew -- held one of Johnny’s kids. Meredith held the other. The fans chanted, “C-B-J!”

Red Wings at Blue Jackets | Recap

“Having the Gaudreau family walking in front of us, it was amazing, especially kids as well,” said Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who walked right behind the Gaudreaus. “As Dean said, Johnny was here with us, and he helped us to win this game.”

The teams lined up on the blue lines for the anthem and a military flyover. Ohio State president Ted Carter, wearing a No. 13 Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey, dropped the first puck with two Ohio State football players. One held the national championship trophy the Buckeyes just won.

“I think that’s when it kind of felt real, to be honest,” Werenski said. “Warmups are cool, but once the building gets full like that and the flyover happens and the flag goes up, and you’re looking around, it’s pretty surreal.”

A video tribute to the Gaudreau brothers played with 4:25 left in the first period. The big screen showed Jane in a No. 13 Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey, tearing up. Some fans chanted, “Johnny Hockey!” With 5:21 to go in the second, the fans passed a giant No. 13 Gaudreau Blue Jackets banner in the stands.

“That’s incredible,” Meredith told ESPN. “I didn’t see that before. It’s just so cool to see everything Columbus has done and everything Detroit’s doing in his honor. It’s really, really touching.”

DET@CBJ: Fans honor Gaudreau at Stadium Series

On a rink in the middle of a “Block O,” center Justin Danforth gave Columbus a 4-3 lead with 2:17 to go in the third period, and center Adam Fantilli added an empty-net goal with 1:08 to go. The Blue Jackets’ cannon boomed at midfield. The Ohio State band played the Blue Jackets goal song. Cannon stickers were added to the field like buckeye stickers on an Ohio State football helmet.

“It’s amazing,” Merzlikins said. “This night was definitely my favorite night so far that I played in hockey games. It was amazing. It was seriously amazing.”

Columbus moved two points ahead of Detroit and took sole possession of the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. But that wasn’t the most important thing, even to the Red Wings.

“This night was special, and I hope Mr. and Mrs. Gaudreau had something to smile about tonight,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “I want both of our teams in the playoffs, and I think those guys have quite the story going right now, and sometimes it’s bigger than the game.”

