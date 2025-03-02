Blue Jackets, Red Wings honor Johnny Gaudreau at Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- Dean Evason choked up. The Columbus Blue Jackets had defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, and they’d done it in front of 94,751, the second-largest crowd in NHL history. But that wasn’t the most important thing.

“This experience was incredible,” the Columbus coach said. “Not just the win, obviously. That’s fantastic. But …”

He paused to collect himself.

“All …”

He paused.

“All of the …”

He paused again.

“All of the stuff with Johnny made it even extra special.”

Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

But “Johnny Hockey” was here in spirit, and his family was part of the festivities as Columbus showcased itself as a hockey town and Blue Jackets hockey meshed with Ohio State football.

“This whole day was in honor of him,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “I think it was perfect how it was all set up, and it was a really special day for everyone involved.”

The Blue Jackets walked into St. John Arena for a pep rally wearing Johnny’s signature outfit -- black Ugg boots, black sweatpants, light blue sweatshirt from Avalon Surf Shop in New Jersey, black AMIRI ballcap with three black stars in the front. They walked across Woody Hayes Drive to Ohio Stadium led by Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, and their kids, Johnny and Noa.

Evason called it one of the coolest things he’d ever done.

“I understand now why the football players want to go out and rip people’s heads off,” Evason said. “My God, you’re just jacked. But to have the presence of Johnny with us in that setting, all your emotions, like, you want to cry, fight. You want to get after it, right? So, yeah, Johnny’s with us here.”