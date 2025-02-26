Stadium Series, Blue Jackets' 1st outdoor game 'really big moment' for Columbus

When R.J. Umberger played for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2008-14, the NHL was starting to hold outdoor games regularly. The venues included icons: Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Michigan Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium and Soldier Field.

Having played hockey at Ohio State from 2000-03, naturally Umberger thought of Ohio Stadium, the historic home of Buckeyes football.

"We talked about it all the time: 'When is one going to come here?'" said the retired forward, who still lives in Columbus. "It seemed like a pipe dream a while back there, and to see it finally come true, it's a really big moment for this city."

The Blue Jackets will appear in their first outdoor game when they host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). More than 90,000 fans are expected, which would make the attendance the second largest in NHL history behind the 105,491 at the 2014 Winter Classic, a 3-2 shootout win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Red Wings at Michigan Stadium.

"This event comes at a great time," Umberger said. "It showcases two significant things here -- the football town and how this has become a hockey town -- at the same time."