Columbus Ice Hockey Club honored with NHL Foundation U.S. grant

COLUMBUS -- Youth hockey is alive and well in Ohio, and the Columbus Ice Hockey Club is a big reason why.

Over the past 25 years, the Columbus Ice Hockey Club has provided hockey and skating instruction, as well as programming focused on health, academics, violence prevention, and community service in Central Ohio to more than 3,000 kids each year.

The program was announced as the recipient of the NHL Foundation U.S. "Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey" on Friday, which also came with a $50,000 donation, showcasing the NHL's commitment to fostering youth development and increasing female participation by making hockey more accessible to all girls, regardless of background.

"We have unique resources as a professional sports team," Columbus Blue Jackets senior vice president and chief marketing officer Kathryn Dobbs said at a luncheon honoring the Columbus Ice Hockey Club on Friday. "Certainly, the opportunity to raise funds and reinvest in this community is something we're very, very serious about. Beyond the financial piece, though, I think we still play hockey. At the end of day, we play hockey. We're not experts in all of the areas that we believe need to be addressed within a sport and in our community.

"So I think, one, we have an opportunity to bring the right people to the table. We have some credibility to have the conversations, but we also have connections, and we have unique resources. Even with partnerships, we have incredible corporate partners at the Blue Jackets, and it's important to them to do good and to give back to the community and to make a difference."