This NHL outdoor game definitely had more cannons than any of its predecessors.

The Columbus Blue Jackets famous cannon was brought out to Ohio Stadium, aka The Horseshoe, for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to celebrate goals the same way the team does inside of Nationwide Arena: with a boom.

In the second period when Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk opened the scoring, the cannon went off to the delight of fans.