Stars to host 2027 Stadium Series at home of Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (Nov. 3, 2025) – The Dallas Stars will play in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20, the National Hockey League announced today. The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC. The Stars’ opponent will be announced at a later date.

“The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring the spectacle of an NHL Stadium Series game to Arlington and one of the world's most spectacular sports settings, AT&T Stadium,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Ever since its opening in 2009, Jerry Jones has been advocating for an outdoor game at this amazing venue. And we are delighted to partner with the Cowboys and Stars -- two franchises dedicated to the fans of North Texas -- and to create another unique fan experience for a market that has long been a hockey success story and welcomed us so enthusiastically when the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was played at the Cotton Bowl.”

“Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we’ve always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special.”

“Our organization is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium,” Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi said. “Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase. We would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game.”