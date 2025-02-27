Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

Larkin went to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in 2012-13, when it was based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Werenski followed in 2013-14. Although Larkin was on the U18 team and Werenski the U17 team in 2013-14, they went to the same high school and skated in the same rink, and Werenski came up to play four games with the U18 team.

Don Granato got to know them as coach of the U17 team in 2013-14. He called Larkin a “fiery, fiery personality.” He said Werenski leads differently, “because people look up to him as a person and as a talent.”

Werenski accelerated his high school studies, at least partly so he could play with Larkin at Michigan in 2014-15.

“I think those guys just naturally gravitated towards each other,” Smaza said. “They had the same mindset, obviously, going to play college hockey together. I think that was probably a big determining factor for Zach to actually go and finish up his senior year early so he could go to the University of Michigan to play with Dylan together and have that experience. I think that was huge for those guys.”

Off the ice, they shared a dorm room at South Quad.

“We had a lot of good times,” Larkin said. “I was the messy one. He’s very organized. He makes his bed and does all the right things. We had the bunk beds set up for the first couple days, and I was on the top. We quickly changed. I think it lasted just the weekend. We had to change it so we were both on the floor.”

On the ice, they shared a desire to be the best. Larkin had been selected by the Red Wings with the No. 15 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. Werenski would be selected by the Blue Jackets with the No. 8 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

“We were competitive and wanted to get to the next level,” Werenski said. “He was going to the NHL the next year, and it was my draft year, so we had some battles on the ice in practice, nothing off the ice. We’re just competitive once we get out there. We enjoy playing against each other.”

Red Berenson, the Michigan coach then, said he wondered how Werenski could handle the intensity of college hockey as a 17-year-old, but Werenski was the Wolverines’ best player in his first college game: a physical 4-3 loss at Ferris State on Oct. 4, 2014.

“He just had a way,” Berenson said. “He had a poise and a confidence no matter what, whether it was with the puck or without the puck. He played his game. And then he just grew from that. He was a terrific player.”

Larkin and Werenski represented the United States together at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, and they played an outdoor game together, defeating Michigan State 4-1 at Soldier Field in Chicago on Feb. 7, 2015. Berenson said Larkin reached a new level after World Juniors. Larkin turned pro after the season.

“You couldn’t wait to see him get on the ice again, and even when he got to the Red Wings, your eyes would be glued to him,” Berenson said. “As soon as he got on the ice, he was a player to watch, and I thought for a young kid that was a big step.”

Werenski joined Larkin in the NHL in 2016-17. Suddenly, they were opponents.

But they represented the United States together at the IIHF World Championship in 2019, and sometimes, it was like they never left their dorm room. At the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, Werenski walked up while Larkin was on a podium speaking to reporters.

“I’ve got a question for you, Dylan,” Werenski said. “Who was your favorite teammate at Michigan?”

“Probably you,” Larkin said, smiling. “Was that a two-way street, though? Was that mutual?”

“Yeah, we had some battles,” Werenski said.

“Yeah, we did,” Larkin said, laughing. “Was I a good roommate?”

“Certain days,” Werenski said, laughing. “Not on game day.”