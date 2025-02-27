Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets

* * * * *
Larkin and Werenski admire each other for what they have done in the NHL to reach this moment.
The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since Larkin’s rookie year. But he has been their captain since 2020-21, and he signed an eight-year, $69.9 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) on March 1, 2023, committing to Detroit through 2030-31.
He has climbed to 12th in scoring in the Red Wings’ 98-season history with 559 points (236 goals, 323 assists) in 710 games, including 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 58 games this season, second on Detroit. He’s tied for first in the NHL in power-play goals (13).
“It’s got to be tough, being from Detroit, spending your whole career in Michigan, kind of being the guy at a young age when it wasn’t going well for them, and then just sticking with it and working hard and really embracing what it means to be a Detroit Red Wing,” Werenski said.
“And he’s done that, and now they’re starting to have some success, and he’s earned it. He deserves it. I’m just thrilled for him. I think for him it’s just his attitude, how he approaches the game mentally. When it’s good, when it’s bad, he still approaches it the same way. He leads by example.
“It’s easy to go south when things aren’t going well. He’s never done that. That’s a credit to who he is as a person and how much he likes playing for the Red Wings.”
Werenski has gone through ups and downs with the Blue Jackets, making the playoffs each of his first four seasons, missing them each of the past four, dealing with injuries. But he signed a six-year, $57.5 million contract ($9.58 million AAV) on July 30, 2021, committing to Columbus through 2027-28.
He has the most goals (108), assists (256) and points (364) among defensemen in the Blue Jackets’ 23-season history, including 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games this season, first on Columbus and second among NHL defensemen. He leads NHL skaters in average ice time (26:50).
“There’s a lot there, you know?” Larkin said. “I mean, what he’s done and what he’s been through, how he stayed. Very proud of him. Obviously, they had some success early in his career and were in the playoffs, and then they went through a little bit of a rebuild. He had some injuries that he dealt with personally that I know it really got to him.”
Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29 when they were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, and struck by an alleged drunk driver. Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner missed the first 56 games this season with an upper-body injury.
Werenski stepped up as a leader on and off the ice. Larkin got a good look in a 5-4 Detroit win at Columbus on Jan. 2. Larkin had a goal and an assist; Werenski had a goal and two assists.
“It was like how he was back in Belle Tire days, just dominating,” Larkin said. “He was a year younger than us, but he was bigger, could skate faster than everyone and just toyed with kids a year older than him.
“It’s great to see. It’s changed the trajectory of their team the way he plays. He is their team. He drives the bus. It’s just really cool to see. I’m very proud of everything he’s been through and then how he’s handled himself. It’s great.”
Werenski led the 4 Nations Face-Off in scoring with six assists in four games, and Larkin had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games, including the winning goal in a 3-1 victory against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15.
Now they will headline the NHL’s next tentpole event.
More than 90,000 fans are expected Saturday, which would make the attendance the second largest in NHL history behind the 105,491 at the 2014 Winter Classic, a 3-2 shootout win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Red Wings at Michigan Stadium.
Larkin attended that Winter Classic as a fan and has played in two NHL outdoor games. But this will be a first for Werenski, the Blue Jackets and Columbus.
“I’m always a proud friend, and it’s just great to see, so it’s going to be a special afternoon,” Larkin said. “It’s going to be fun seeing him in front of that many fans and see the battle on the ice.”