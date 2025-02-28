Nash big reason Blue Jackets, hockey have flourished in Columbus

When you think of the Columbus Blue Jackets, it's hard not to think of Rick Nash.

Nash was selected by the Blue Jackets No. 1 in the 2002 NHL Draft, and made his debut that season -- the third in Columbus’ history. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (289), assists (258) and points (547), and is currently the only Blue Jackets player to have his number retired by the team.

Not bad for a kid from Brampton, Ontario.

"I remember everything kind of being new and the excitement level was still pretty high when I first came into town," he said. "Coming from a hockey town like Toronto, and growing up a Maple Leafs fan, and then getting drafted to Columbus, Ohio, it was different, but I loved it. I think the thing that I learned the fastest was that we were still trying to grow the game here, we still had to get fans in the seats and people behind the Blue Jackets and the minor hockey system going where in Toronto, it's a bit of a different situation."

About 23 years later, it's safe to say Nash was one of those responsible for making Columbus the hockey town it is today. There were 700 people playing minor hockey when hockey came to Columbus in 2000; today there are over 8,000.

And on Saturday, over 90,000 fans will pack Ohio Stadium in Columbus to watch the Blue Jackets played the Detroit Red Wings outdoors in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

"We have one of the biggest men's leagues around in the U.S. It's a huge, huge hockey town now. And I do kind of honor that, that I was a small piece of it to having kids fall in love with hockey or even just be a hockey fan, not even only play it, but just be a fan and come to games," Nash said. "And it always has a soft spot in my heart when fans still come up to me to this day and say, 'You're the reason why I watch hockey, because we came to watch you once.'"

Nash was the first Blue Jackets player to win an individual award, getting the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2003-04 for tying for the League lead with 41 goals, and was captain from 2008-12.

It's no surprise he was also named to the Blue Jackets Quarter-Century First Team earlier this season.

"We were so lucky to get Rick Nash the player, but more lucky to get Rick Nash the person," Doug MacLean, the GM who drafted Nash, said at his number retirement in 2022. "We knew he was a talented guy, we knew he was a talented hockey player, but we sure didn't know how good a person he was. And he was a better person than he was a hockey player, and that's saying a lot."