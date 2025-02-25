NHL reveals rendering, entertainment plans for Stadium Series

NEW YORK -- A grand celebration of the Columbus Blue Jackets® and The Ohio State University Buckeyes will be reflected in the field design and entertainment for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the first outdoor game for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they face off against the Detroit Red Wings® at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, March 1, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. The game will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S. and on FX-CA, SN+ and TVAS Direct in Canada.

The theme celebrating game day traditions of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ohio State Buckeyes Athletics is visible throughout the field design rendering released today by the NHL. The NHL rink decking design, inspired by the University’s iconic Athletic Spirit Mark, features the Blue Jackets bold colors of Union blue, white and Goal red. The Cannon, a key element of Blue Jackets home games, will be fired each time Columbus scores a goal.

In a nod to the college sports helmet sticker tradition, decals depicting the Buckeye Leaf helmet award, the Blue Jackets Cannon, and the NHL Shield adorn the side of the field leading to the NHL stage, where Grammy Award-winning rock duo Twenty One Pilots will headline a performance during the first intermission presented by Ticketmaster.

Prior to the game, platinum-certified band and Ohio’s own O.A.R. will headline a free concert at the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally in St. John Arena. Free and open to the public with first-come, first served seating, the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with a performance by the Ohio State University Athletic Band and the University’s award-winning Spirit Team. Columbus Blue Jackets players will make their first stop at the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally in St. John Arena before the ceremonious walk over to Ohio Stadium.

The Ohio State Athletic Band will lead festivities in The ‘Shoe with a performance during the Blue Jackets and Red Wings player introductions. The Opening Ceremony, directed by NHL Entertainment, will formally begin with a performance of the U.S. National Anthem by the Ohio State Athletic Band. Members of The Ohio State University ROTC will present colors and raise the U.S. flag. The Opening Ceremony will conclude with a ceremonial puck drop and a flyover featuring 2 F-16s from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo and one KC-135 from the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus. Tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are planned throughout the game.

The second intermission will feature a celebration of Ohio State’s National Championship teams, including the College Football Playoff National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Spirit Program and 2024 Women’s Hockey. The Ohio State Athletic Band will perform during the second intermission as well as throughout the game.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation of the U.S. anthem performance will be provided by two Columbus natives as part of the League’s partnership with P-X-P, with 13-year-old Elyssa Williams serving as the Deaf performer and John Lestina serving as the ASL interpreter.

NHL in ASL, an alternate telecast dedicated completely to the Deaf and hard of hearing community using American Sign Language, will be returning for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series and will be available to stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet+ in Canada. NHL in ASL, presented by Scotiabank in Canada, will feature Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL, visual descriptions of major impact plays, and graphic visualizations with custom emojis to depict key events on the ice throughout the game. For the first time, the telecast will feature player interviews live from Ohio Stadium with Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P, and co-host Noah Blankenship.

Fans should note that bags or purses of any size are not permitted in Ohio Stadium or St. John Arena. Please see the NHL Stadium Series Fan Guide for more information on medical or childcare bags. Wallets and wristlets no larger than 5"x8"x1" are permitted. All items and persons entering Ohio Stadium are subject to security screening and inspection. For the most up-to-date schedule of events and information on appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/StadiumSeries.