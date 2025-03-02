Blue Jackets show mettle in Stadium Series win against Red Wings

COLUMBUS -- At the end of victories at Ohio Stadium, tradition dictates the bell in the south tower rings to celebrate. Legend has it that the bell can be heard for as far as five miles.

Saturday, at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series here, the bell rang again, this time for the city’s hockey team instead of The Ohio State University football team.

Literally, it may have traveled five miles in the cold, crisp winter air. Figuratively, it was heard across the North American continent, at least in the 31 other cities that are home to NHL teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, in their first outdoor game, defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 for their second win in as many games against their hated neighbor to the north, this time in front of 94,751 fans, the second-largest crowd in the history of the NHL.

“Our focus was to get the job done and get the points we needed, and we did that,” said defenseman Zach Werenski, who had two assists. “We are in a fun spot right now and need to keep it going.”

The Blue Jackets have won four games in a row. Since Jan. 1, they are 14-6-2 for a points percentage of .682. Four teams are winning at a higher clip during that time frame. Columbus (30-22-8) passed Detroit for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points clear of the Red Wings and four in front of the chasing pack.

“It’s a huge game for us in the standings, it’s a huge game for us in this locker room,” said forward Adam Fantilli, who scored the insurance goal into an empty net with 1:08 remaining. “To keep going and to keep this playoff push going, I just can’t say enough good things about what we have going in this locker room. It’s been such a fun ride this year.”