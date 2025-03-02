Blue Jackets show mettle in Stadium Series win against Red Wings

Grab lead in East wild card with 4th straight victory in 1st outdoor game

COLUMBUS -- At the end of victories at Ohio Stadium, tradition dictates the bell in the south tower rings to celebrate. Legend has it that the bell can be heard for as far as five miles.

Saturday, at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series here, the bell rang again, this time for the city’s hockey team instead of The Ohio State University football team.

Literally, it may have traveled five miles in the cold, crisp winter air. Figuratively, it was heard across the North American continent, at least in the 31 other cities that are home to NHL teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, in their first outdoor game, defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 for their second win in as many games against their hated neighbor to the north, this time in front of 94,751 fans, the second-largest crowd in the history of the NHL.

“Our focus was to get the job done and get the points we needed, and we did that,” said defenseman Zach Werenski, who had two assists. “We are in a fun spot right now and need to keep it going.”

The Blue Jackets have won four games in a row. Since Jan. 1, they are 14-6-2 for a points percentage of .682. Four teams are winning at a higher clip during that time frame. Columbus (30-22-8) passed Detroit for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points clear of the Red Wings and four in front of the chasing pack.

“It’s a huge game for us in the standings, it’s a huge game for us in this locker room,” said forward Adam Fantilli, who scored the insurance goal into an empty net with 1:08 remaining. “To keep going and to keep this playoff push going, I just can’t say enough good things about what we have going in this locker room. It’s been such a fun ride this year.”

It may be fun, but for a long time it was unremarkable, happening outside the playoff picture, a fun story hockey fanatics might notice, but not the casual fan.

No longer.

The Blue Jackets are the best story in hockey, maybe all of sports, and they displayed it to a national TV audience in compelling fashion Saturday.

Hopefully, people took notice.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets know who we are at this point,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “We know that if we play the way we play, we are going to give ourselves a chance to win every night. You are not going to. This is an incredible league. But we’ve set a standard for ourselves in how we play.

“This team, all they care about is the two points at the end of the night. … They just play for each other, and I think that shows in our game.”

The Red Wings have taken notice. Columbus beat them in two distinct ways during the past 48 hours. Thursday, in Detroit, they were the better team from start to finish in a 5-2 win. Saturday, they scratched and clawed, blowing the lead twice, including allowing the goal that tied it at 3-3 with 3:24 remaining in the game.

“They are having fun playing the game and when you are having fun playing the game, it comes easier,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “I think their staff has done a tremendous job of putting structure in play and the belief system is strong. You put those three things together and you give yourself a chance to win. … I think Columbus has it right now.”

It was evident throughout this game.

Out of nowhere, there was fourth-line center Justin Danforth, cutting between two Detroit defensemen and being denied on his shot by Cam Talbot. But, showing hustle, grit and skill, he got to his own rebound and scored the game-winning goal. It was his sixth goal in 39 games this season. Fellow fourth-liner Mathieu Olivier made it 3-1. Defenseman Denton Mateychuk, a rookie, gave Columbus the 1-0 lead with his third goal in 22 games this season.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins was under duress all night, facing 46 shots, stopping 43. He never cracked, even after Alex DeBrincat tied it 3-3 with his second of the night.

“It wasn’t pretty, let’s be honest,” Olivier said. “To our group’s credit, no panic. Everyone just kind of stayed the course and, obviously, a big play by ‘Danny’ to do get that done and seal the deal at the end of the game. That’s what good teams do at the end of games.”

Are the Blue Jackets a good team?

The results suggest they are.

The players inside the dressing room know they are.

“Not a lot of people gave us a chance this year and that’s fine,” Olivier said. “We didn’t take it personally. We just believed in our group and played to our identity that we wanted to build. It’s starting to show consistently on the ice and people are starting to take notice and that means we are doing something right.”

