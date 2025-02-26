EDGE stats: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify five key advanced stats trends to preview the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

---

1. Werenski’s case for Norris Trophy

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski leads the NHL at his position in even-strength goals (13) and points (40), ranks second at the position in goals (18) and points (62 in 57 games) and leads all skaters in average ice time (26:50 per game). He is a bonafide Norris Trophy candidate with the Blue Jackets in Stanley Cup Playoff contention and also led the entire 4 Nations Face-Off in points (six; all assists) and defensemen in shots on goal (13 in four games).

Werenski also has one of the most robust NHL EDGE stats profiles (below are his rankings among defensemen in key advanced stats categories):

-20-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 125 (3rd)

-Total skating distance: 225.21 miles (2nd)

-Midrange shots on goal: 59 (2nd)

-High-danger shots on goal: 31 (1st)

-High-danger goals: 5 (tied for 1st)

-Midrange goals: 10 (2nd)

NHL EDGE IQ, powered by Amazon Web Services, uses “Projected Goal Rate” (PGR) to estimate the likelihood of a shot attempt becoming a goal. The NHL average PGR this season for a defenseman is approximately 2.8 percent across all shot attempts.

Of the 358 inference shot attempts (excluding shots greater than 60 feet, those beyond the goal line and empty-net attempts) by Werenski this season, his projected goal rate is 3.9 percent, given the goalie's positioning, puck movement and traffic at the time of release. That mark is tied for third among NHL defensemen with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, trailing only Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers (4.3 percent) and Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres (4.0 percent).