Stadium Series at ‘Horseshoe’ evokes outdoor memories for Michigan alums on Red Wings, Blue Jackets

There are a few Michigan-related storylines entering the Stadium Series, which will have fun with the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry and celebrate the Buckeyes football tradition.

Michigan played in the first modern outdoor hockey game in a stadium, and it was at the football home of another rival: Michigan State. The Wolverines tied the Spartans 3-3 in the Cold War in front of 74,544 at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 6, 2001.

That started a trend of outdoor hockey in college and the pros. The NHL played its first modern outdoor game Nov. 22, 2003, when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in the Heritage Classic before 57,167 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

“I always thought it was a great idea,” said Red Berenson, who played at Michigan from 1959-62 and coached there from 1984-2017. “I’m glad it’s evolved. I love these games.”

Michigan defeated Michigan State 5-0 before 104,173 in the Big Chill at the Big House at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 11, 2010.

Then the NHL brought the Winter Classic there in 2014.

Luke Glendening -- who played high school football in the state of Michigan and hockey for the University of Michigan -- took the opening face-off for Detroit. It was 13 degrees Fahrenheit and snowy.

Berenson sat outside instead of in a suite.

“I dressed for it,” said Berenson, who played in the NHL from 1962-78 and for the Red Wings from 1971-74. “Like, I’m from Saskatchewan. If I can’t handle it, then nobody can. I loved it.”

The home team wore red and the road team blue -- the opposite of a Michigan-Ohio State game at the Big House. The fans were split evenly.

“It was cold, but it was really cool,” Compher said. “You could see the divide at the 50-yard line of the red and the blue. It was super fun to go watch. It was a fun day.”

Larkin called it “awesome.”

“It was just a great day, beautiful, the Big House with the snow,” Larkin said “It was picturesque. I’ll remember that. It was a cold day, but just a great setting for hockey with that jersey matchup and the Winter Classic logo. It was great.”