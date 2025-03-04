Stadium Series 2nd-most watched regular-season game ever on cable

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets was not only a hit for the 94,571 fans who packed Ohio Stadium, it was also with viewers as well.

The outdoor game on ESPN, which had the second-largest crowd in NHL history, delivered an average audience of 1.6 million viewers, up 16 percent from the 2024 Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium average on ABC.

The numbers make it the most-watched Stadium Series game ever on cable and the second most-watched regular-season game on cable behind the 2022 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins (TNT).

It was also the most-watched regular-season game on since ESPN reacquired NHL rights in 2021, and the most-watched Stadium Series since 2019 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

The game, which was won 5-3 by Columbus, posted a single-game day retails sales record, with Stadium Series concession retail up 19 percent over the previous record holder, the Stadium Series game between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18, 2024.

The Stadium Series game on ESPN followed ABC’s Saturday afternoon game featuring Boston and Pittsburgh, which garnered an average audience of 1.1 million viewers, up 20 percent from last year’s NHL on ABC season average. This season, “ABC Hockey Saturday” is averaging 1.03 million viewers, up 22 percent year over year.

The success of the Stadium Series comes a little more than a week after the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the United States and Canada was watched by 16.1 million viewers in North America, including 9.3 million in the U.S. on ESPN.

Now all eyes shift to Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who is 11 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record of 894. Last week, ESPN announced the addition of two games added to its exclusive game schedule: March 27, when the Capitals play the Minnesota Wild on ESPN+, Disney+ and HULU, and April 12, when Washington plays Columbus on ABC (simulcast on ESPN+).

ESPN will carry five of the Capitals’ last six regular-season games.

