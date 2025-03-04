Stadium Series 2nd-most watched regular-season game ever on cable

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets was not only a hit for the 94,571 fans who packed Ohio Stadium, it was also with viewers as well.

The outdoor game on ESPN, which had the second-largest crowd in NHL history, delivered an average audience of 1.6 million viewers, up 16 percent from the 2024 Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium average on ABC.

The numbers make it the most-watched Stadium Series game ever on cable and the second most-watched regular-season game on cable behind the 2022 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins (TNT).

It was also the most-watched regular-season game on since ESPN reacquired NHL rights in 2021, and the most-watched Stadium Series since 2019 between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.