Kuraly of Blue Jackets discusses Stadium Series on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Sean Kuraly knows how fortunate he is and the Columbus Blue Jackets forward was not shy about sharing why when he joined this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Kuraly experienced playing an NHL outdoor game at Notre Dame Stadium in the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, when he was with the Boston Bruins. He scored the game-winning goal in Boston's 4-2 win.

On Saturday, Kuraly will play at another iconic college football venue, Ohio Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University, in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game between the Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

Kuraly spoke to co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about playing at Notre Dame and the chance to play at Ohio State, where he saw many college football games as a Buckeyes fan growing up in Dublin, Ohio.

He talked about the importance of the game to the fans in Columbus, how it's an opportunity for them to showcase their passion for the game and the Blue Jackets, who will be playing in their first NHL outdoor game.