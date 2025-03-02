Big Blue Jackets fan, former Buckeye Herbstreit brings dog to Stadium Series

Former Ohio State QB-turned football analyst takes Golden Retriever Peter to game

DET@CBJ: Herbstreit's dog steals the show during Stadium Series interview

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

One of Ohio's most beloved sports figures got some TV time on Saturday. And so did Kirk Herbstreit.

The famed football announcer and former Ohio State quarterback brought his dog, Peter, always a hit on social media, to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Peter was plenty fine with the big crowd.

"I've been a fan of the Jackets since they started here," Herbstreit said. "So to see this environment, I mean there's not an empty seat in the house, 90,000 people to support the Blue Jackets... We love them here."

Herbstreit, a long-time college and pro football media analyst, has been taking Peter around to events recently to the delight of fans. He shared a pregame picture of Peter on social media prior to the game.

Fans got to know Herbstreit's prior dog, Ben, who gained fame as the his sidekick at sporting events. Ben died in 2024, starting an outpouring of support from fans.

On Saturday, things went about as well as they could for Blue Jackets fans, including Herbstreit and Peter.

Herbstreit currently works on ESPN's College Gameday and provides commentary for ESPN and ABC's college football games. He also works as an analyst for Prime Video's NFL coverage.

