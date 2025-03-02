Big Blue Jackets fan, former Buckeye Herbstreit brings dog to Stadium Series

One of Ohio's most beloved sports figures got some TV time on Saturday. And so did Kirk Herbstreit.

The famed football announcer and former Ohio State quarterback brought his dog, Peter, always a hit on social media, to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Peter was plenty fine with the big crowd.

"I've been a fan of the Jackets since they started here," Herbstreit said. "So to see this environment, I mean there's not an empty seat in the house, 90,000 people to support the Blue Jackets... We love them here."

Herbstreit, a long-time college and pro football media analyst, has been taking Peter around to events recently to the delight of fans. He shared a pregame picture of Peter on social media prior to the game.