Danforth unlikely hero for Blue Jackets in Stadium Series win

COLUMBUS -- For a Columbus Blue Jackets player, being called a donkey was the ultimate compliment to receive from the late Johnny Gaudreau.

That's why, after Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29, the Blue Jackets decided to retire a Civil War-type kepi and award the player of the game with a donkey hat this season.

So, in the aftermath of the Blue Jackets' 5-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, it was Justin Danforth who was the grateful recipient after scoring the go-ahead goal at 17:43 of the third period.

“Johnny is here with us in spirit, and you know, he's been with us all year,” Danforth said. “So, to get the donkey on a night like tonight, I know he's laughing up there and calling me a donkey, because he liked to joke around with me a lot.”

Columbus (30-22-8) has now won four straight games since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, including a 5-2 victory at Detroit (30-24-6) on Thursday. The Blue Jackets currently own the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Red Wings.

“We know how big these games are,” Danforth said. “I know it's an outdoor game, but our mindset coming into it was two points. We're right there with them in the standings.”

Still, the Blue Jackets’ first outdoor game was a celebration of the Gaudreau brothers and their family, with Johnny’s No. 13 a prominent sight among the second-largest crowd in NHL history (94,751).

“He's such a big part of our group, and it was special for us to win for him and his family,” Danforth said.