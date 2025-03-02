Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Red Wings in Stadium Series

Justin Danforth scored off his own rebound at 17:43 of the third period, Elvis Merzlikins made 43 saves, and the Blue Jackets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in front of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium.

It is the second-largest crowd to attend an NHL game, behind the 105,491 that was at Michigan Stadium for the 2014 Winter Classic between the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1, 2014.

Danforth also had an assist, and Zach Werenski and Boone Jenner each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (30-22-8), who were led to the ice by late teammate Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith Gaudreau, who was holding the couple's youngest child, Johnny Jr.

Columbus has won four games in a row, the past two against Detroit, and moved two points ahead of the Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 16 saves for the Red Wings (30-24-6). Detroit came back from 3-1 down on goals from Kane and DeBrincat in the third period before Danforth scored.

The event was a celebration of hockey in Columbus mixed with Ohio State football gameday traditions.

The Ohio State University Athletic Band formed the famous script Ohio on the ice during a pregame performance, played the Blue Jackets' goal song three times during the game, and got the crowd going in the third by playing "Hang On Sloopy," an Ohio State tradition since 1965.

After a quiet first period, the Blue Jackets and Red Wings combined for four goals in the second, three for Columbus, including two in 32 seconds late in the period.

Denton Mateychuk gave Columbus a 1-0 lead, scoring the first Blue Jackets goal in an outdoor game at 5:31 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that went through Simon Edvinsson's legs and into the far side of the net past Talbot's glove.

The Red Wings tied it 1-1 on DeBrincat's power-play goal at 13:06. He got position on Ivan Provorov at the left post and redirected Kane's pass from the right circle past Merzlikins.

Columbus needed eight seconds to score on its first power-play opportunity and take a 2-1 lead at 17:23, when Dmitri Voronkov cashed in from in front of the net. He got position on Edvinsson and redirected Kent Johnson's pass from the bottom of the right circle.

Thirty-two seconds later, Mathieu Olivier made it 3-1 when he kept the puck in with a good pinch on the wall, got the puck back behind the net, came around the right post and backhanded it in over Talbot's left pad at 17:55.

Kane cut Columbus' lead to 3-2 at 3:34 of the third period. He scored with a glove-side wrist shot from above the left circle that went through traffic.

But 67 seconds later, Danforth fought off Edvinsson for the puck and scored off his own rebound with 2:17 remaining.

Adam Fantilli scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 18:52.