Stars to host 2027 Stadium Series at home of Cowboys

The Stars drew 85,630, the third-largest crowd in NHL history, when they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 1, 2020.

Only two NHL games have drawn more than 90,000 fans.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout before 105,491 in the Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Jan. 1, 2014.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Red Wings 5-3 before 94,751 in the Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on March 1.

“This place is incredible," Bettman said. "... We think it’s going to be awesome. We had a great experience at the Cotton Bowl with 84,000 people. My guess is that we're going to beat that number, and I think our fans and everybody in attendance at that game is going to be thrilled to be here. We're excited and we're grateful to Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for sharing their home with us."

This will be the second outdoor game for Dallas.

"We've been to a few markets more than once, we've even been to the same stadium in one place more than once," Bettman said. "... Being in this building is going to be exciting on its own. I mean, that scoreboard, you can't even describe it. It's going to be very special, and people when they see the rink will go, 'This is where they play football? This is where they should be playing hockey all the time!'

"It's great for us to have the opportunity to be welcomed here and to play here. When you have a chance to play in another iconic venue, even if it's in the same market, you take that opportunity because you know it'll be special."

The Stars have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times in the past seven seasons, advancing as far as the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

"Our organization is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium," Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said. "Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended outdoor game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fan base. We would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game."

The 2027 Stadium Series will be the latest major event to be held at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009, including Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the 2018 NFL Draft. The stadium has been a regular host for the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, and annual host of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, since 2010.

Outside of professional and college football, AT&T Stadium hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men's Division I Final Four, numerous CONCACAF soccer matches and WrestleMania 32 (2016) and 38 (2022). Prior to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the venue will host nine FIFA World Cup matches during Summer 2026, from the group stage through a semifinal.

"This venue has hosted boxing matches, basketball games, concerts, occasionally some football. This is a stadium that can adapt to whatever the case is," Bettman said. "This will be the first hockey game here. Together with Jerry and the Cowboys, I am more than certain it will be a great event."

Additional details about the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including ticketing information will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates here.

NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report.