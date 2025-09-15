2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series tickets to go on sale Thursday

NEW YORK – Tickets to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium, home of NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 will be available for purchase on Thursday, Sept. 18, the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced. The game will mark the first outdoor home game for the Lightning and the first time in League history an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 18, here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series will be the second of two outdoor games hosted in Florida and the culmination of a month-long celebration of hockey in the state. For the first time ever, NHL outdoor hockey will be played in the Sunshine State when the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026. The two outdoor games will commemorate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades.

For information on the history of NHL outdoor games, visit records.NHL.com. Fans can sign up for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ news and updates here.