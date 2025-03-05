Veterans Showcase ‘really special’ event at Stadium Series in Columbus 

4 teams, 60 veterans participate in one-of-a-kind invitational

VetsSS2

© NHL

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Before the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings played in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Saturday, 60 military veterans took the ice themselves.

For the fifth straight year, the Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Showcase took place, this time at the Chiller Ice Rink in Easton, Ohio.

It’s a one-of-a-kind hockey invitational featuring four military Veteran hockey teams from across the nation. They were on the field during the third period for an in-stadium shout out and got to hang with the Stanley Cup during Friday night’s formal dinner.

The Kids Hockey Club from Virginia, the Marines Ice Hockey from North Carolina, the Guardians Hockey Club from California and the Chattahoochee Valley Warriors from Georgia.

They were paired with an NHL alumni player from the Blue Jackets (Brandon Dubinsky, James Wisniewski) and Red Wings (Justin Abdelkader, Jimmy Howard) with each Veterans Showcase team as honorary coaches on Friday --- from the games on the ice to the formal dinner -- allowing the players to engage with the NHL alumni players in a unique manner.

Navy Federal and the NHL held an exclusive “Chalk Talk” at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. NHL Network reporter Lauren Gardner moderated a Q&A discussion with former Blue Jackets players Chris Clark and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre.

“You have a group of individuals that signed the dotted line to volunteer service to the country, and then on top of that, there are even a select few who play hockey. So to have both of them in the same area, the same building, that’s really special,” Zachary Small of the Chattahoochee Valley Warriors told WCMH TV in Columbus.

Veterans_hockey_group_photo

The event not only celebrates the game of hockey but also the camaraderie among military veterans. All the participants also attended the outdoor game on Saturday.

“It means a lot to support any organization that benefits veterans, because we’re all in the same boat in the end,” Ryan Jernigan, assistant captain for the Marines Ice Hockey team, told the station. “We all served and we all served honorably and it’s important that we support each other after the service because not a whole lot of people will.”

The Veterans Showcase started in 2020 with just 17 teams submitting applications. Over the course of five years, the credit union has received more than 600 team applications and provided an experience of a lifetime to over 1,000 Veteran athletes.

For this year’s tournament, Navy Federal Credit Union received 200 applications from across the U.S.

