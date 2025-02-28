O.A.R. thrilled to headline Stadium Series Pep Rally at alma mater

COLUMBUS -- The famed Horseshoe on the campus of The Ohio State University will be the site of an NHL outdoor game Saturday, but for the members of the band O.A.R, a different shape comes to mind.

"It's a complete full-circle moment," guitarist Richard On told NHL.com.

It sure is.

The five main members of the platinum-certified rock band all attended Ohio State University in the late 1990s, making their bones as an incredible live act in the process. Now, nearly 25 years later, they will be part of the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

O.A.R. -- which stands for Of A Revolution -- will headline the NHL Stadium Series Pep Rally with a free concert at St. John Arena at 2:30 p.m. The band will be joined by the OSU Athletic Band and the university's award-winning Spirit team, which consists of cheer and dance, bringing the high-energy enthusiasm of OSU game day traditions to fans before the outdoor game. Blue Jackets players will make their first stop at St. John Arena before the ceremonious walk over to Ohio Stadium with the drumline of the Athletic Band.

The pep rally is free and open to the public with first-come, first-served seating.

The full-circle comment comes from the fact that On, and his bandmates singer Marc Roberge, drummer Chris Culos, bassist Benj Gershman and saxophonist/guitarist Jerry DePizzo all attended the pep rallies before Buckeyes football games.

John Lampley, who plays trumpet for the band, was in the Ohio State Athletic Band, and even dotted the 'I' when the band spelled out the script "Ohio."

"I think the most exciting part for us is being able to play the show with the Ohio State band, which is the best damn band in the land, right?" On said. "They're an incredible, incredible group of talented musicians, and being able to weave in what they do with some of our songs, that's what I'm really excited about."