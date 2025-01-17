Marner ready to shine for Canada at 4 Nations playing in Montreal

Cooper and Marner have had a close relationship ever since and can often be seen chatting after Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning games. So when Cooper was named coach of Canada for the 4 Nations, it was no surprise that Marner immediately became a target on his radar.

“If he’s doing media or something when we walk by him in Tampa, I always try to say hi to him quickly when I can, and just to see how he and his family are doing,” Marner said. “He’s a great human being and a great guy to be around.

“During the Worlds in my rookie season, he seemed to have a real appreciation of my game, something I obviously was very thankful for. He’s an amazing coach. I only had him for that tournament but obviously what he’s done in Tampa, winning two Cups and all, is pretty remarkable.”

The admiration is mutual.

“I’m a massive Mitch Marner fan,” Cooper said, adding that he’s noticed Marner’s game and personality have changed since that tournament.

In what ways?

“Probably confidence and swag,” he said. “He's always had it, but you see it in how he plays. He’s always had it in him, but I think he's let it out a little bit more, and in a good way.

“He's not showing off. He does everything with a purpose. And he thinks the game -- it’s amazing how he thinks. It’s elite.”

He’s certainly playing that way this season. Among all Canada-born skaters in the NHL, he ranks third in points with 62 (14 goals, 48 assists), only trailing the MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (72) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (64).

In early September Marner went to Vail to attend a development camp that included those two stars and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, whose trainer, Andy O’Brien, had set up the event. All left impressed at what the Maple Leafs wing could do.

“He’s just so silky,” Crosby said. “I mean, he’s very shifty out there. Just his ability to buy time and create space and his playmaking ability, all those things.

“He’s just a heck of a hockey player all the way around. And his hockey IQ is off the charts.”

For Marner, the experience whetted his appetite as to just how high the bar could be for Canada next month.

“Obviously when you are out there with a group who are that talented like in (Vail), it’s jaw dropping, not only being on the ice with them but practicing with them and watching them and living with them for a couple of days in the summer,” he said. “It was really cool to spend time with them off the ice as well and just bond a bit.

“They’re great hockey players and great people as well.”

Ones he’ll soon be teammates with.

“I haven’t thought about possible lines, power play units, anything like that,” he said. “I’ve been focused on the Maple Leafs.

“At the same time, you just want to try to contribute once the tournament starts and help your team win games. You’re just happy to be there.”

For once, the fans at the Bell Centre fans will agree with him.