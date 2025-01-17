Marner ready to shine for Canada at 4 Nations playing in Montreal

TORONTO -- The irony is not lost on Mitch Marner.
Come Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal, when he and the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens as part of Hockey Day in Canada (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP), he’ll be booed. He knows that. That’s what they do in Montreal -- mock Maple Leafs players. It’s been that way for most of the previous 386 times Toronto has travelled there for the past century as part of hockey’s most storied rivalry.
Yet, 25 days later, jeers will turn into cheers.
On Feb. 12, the Toronto forward will exchange the blue-and-white maple leaf on his chest for the red-and-white one of Canada for the opener of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
“For sure it will be different,” Marner told NHL.com. “That’s something you appreciate when the entire country comes together and we become one nation, one team.
“That’s something that’s really cool and something we all appreciate.”
Marner feels the same way about representing his country as part of the first best-on-best competition since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The event, which runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, features Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland.
And for his part, Canada coach Jon Cooper couldn’t be happier to have the 27-year-old on his team.
The two first got to know each other at the conclusion of Marner’s rookie season of 2016-2017. The speedy wing had just compiled an impressive 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 77 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, who were eliminated in six games in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round by the Washington Capitals.
Having suddenly become available, Marner quickly accepted an invite to join Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France. With Cooper, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach, serving as Canada coach, Marner finished second to Nathan MacKinnon in Canadian scoring with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games and helped Canada win a silver medal.