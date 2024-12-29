4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Finland team

Defensemen (7)
Jyrki Jokipakka -- Sami Vatanen
Petteri Lindbohm-- Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Rissanen -- Kimmo Timonen
Sami Salo
Finland would have been stretched thin on defense in 2015, as there were only seven NHL defensemen to begin with. Olli Maatta played 20 games all season. He was diagnosed with low-grade thyroid cancer that required surgery, and after his return, he reinjured the same shoulder that required surgery earlier in the year. While on injured reserve, Maatta was diagnosed with mumps, so he would not have been an option for this team. Vatanen scored an NHL career-high 12 goals in 2014-15 and had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 Stanley Cup playoff games helping the Anaheim Ducks reach the Western Conference Final. Vatanen skates and reads the game well and would have made a good top pair with Jokipakka, who was a late bloomer. Ristolainen played for Finland in the 2014 World Junior Championship, where he scored three goals in five games, including the winner in overtime against Sweden in the gold-medal game. Ristolainen could have been paired with Lindbohm, who played 23 games (two goals, one assist) and averaged 15:34 of ice time as rookie with the St. Louis Blues. The third defense pair would've included Timonen, who was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and right leg on Aug. 5, 2014, and Rissanen. The veteran Timonen only played in 16 regular season games in 2014-15 but would have served as a good mentor for the young Rissanen. Salo, who did not end up playing an NHL game in the 2014-15 season, would have been the seventh defenseman.