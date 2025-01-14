Binnington talks 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

Goaltending is always such a huge focus in Canada at major international tournaments. How will you handle the stress and pressure that comes with being Canada's goalie?

"It's a big deal. It's something that you don't take for granted. You know what it comes with and the opportunities it comes with and the pressure. It's all a part of it and this is why you play in this league. It goes back to being in the moment and enjoy the experience that comes with it, and you just want to do your best."

When the tournament was announced at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, did you make it a goal of yours to make the team going into this season?

"I think it comes down to the same old story of just focusing in on what you can control. If I'm focusing on my every day and my play, and what's going on in front of me with the Blues and my team, the rest will take care of itself. That's the mindset I've had all year. I wasn't thinking too far ahead. You obviously know it's on the radar, and you want to be a part of it. At the same time, you can't think too far ahead and take yourself out of the present moment."

How well do you know Hill and Montembeault, who are going to be your teammates?

"I know Adin a little bit just from goalie training back in the day and periodically seeing him throughout the year. Sam, I don't know, but I'm looking forward to connecting with him shortly here. It's good, getting to know guys around the League is a really cool part of playing in it. We're all the same, we're all doing our best and we understand what goes on behind the scenes and in your own head and what it takes to maintain your level of play at this level. That's another thing you focus on, to see the best on a day-to-day basis and the practices and how intense it's going to be, you just want to soak it all in."

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a short tournament and there won't be a lot of room for error. How do you feel about that?

"It's kind of nice, no thinking, it's just about getting to work right away."

How are you feeling about your game this season? The Blues got off to a tough start and your coach Drew Bannister was fired Nov. 24 and replaced by Jim Montgomery. You seem to be playing better of late.

"I feel it's been a good progression through the season. As a team we had a tough start, and we had a coaching change and went through some tough stretches. But in the last while, in particularly the last two or three weeks, it's been really strong and for my rhythm, personally I've felt good and feel like I'm giving my team a chance to win every night."

When you're on your game and feeling good, what is that like? Is it about feel, is it about seeing the puck really well, how do you know when you're on?

"I feel connected to the game. Whatever the game throws my way, it doesn't matter, I'm ready to play and move with it."