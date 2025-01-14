Binnington talks 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who will play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.
Jordan Binnington was one of three goalies named to Canada's roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Binnington is in his seventh season with the Blues and helped them win the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2019.
Binnington was selected as part of the 23-man Canada roster, along with goalies Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens.
Selected by St. Louis in the third round (No. 88) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Binnington, 31, has represented Canada on the international stage on two previous occasions. He played at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Canada finished fourth on both occasions.
In an interview with NHL.com, Binnington shares his thoughts on the 4 Nations Face-Off and playing in a best-on-best tournament with Canada.
What were your initial thoughts on the Team Canada roster when it was announced on Dec. 4?
"I think there is high talent, successful players, players who have won in this league, so a lot of experience, a lot of speed and talent. I think it's a hungry team knowing what's at stake here."
There has not been a best-on-best senior men's hockey tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto. How does it feel to be part of the 4 Nations Face-Off?
"It's very special. Going into best-on-best is why you play, why you compete. You never know when you're going to be in that situation, but you're going to do your very best to get there. It's an incredible opportunity to be a part of and I'm excited about that."
You played at the 2013 World Junior Championship and the 2024 World Championship. How will those experiences help you at 4 Nations?
"Last year's World Championship experience was important. It's a little bit of a different game playing different countries and it's a different atmosphere. I think different countries have different tendencies and just wearing the Canadian jersey is special. Just getting to be in that environment and getting to know some members of Hockey Canada staff and team, it was good."