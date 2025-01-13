Matthews on track to play for U.S. at 4 Nations despite missing time with injury

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews is on track to play for the United States when the 4 Nations Face-off begins on Feb. 12 despite dealing with an upper-body injury that has bothered him since training camp.

“There’s nothing right at this point that would make me worry about (his participation),” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said Monday. “We’re still a month away or so. With all players you look at where they are at at that time. But hopefully there are no setbacks and everything keeps moving forward.”

The Maple Leafs captain missed nine games in November and six from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2.

But since returning to the lineup Jan. 4 in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins, the 27-year-old has looked as comfortable as he has all season.

And his production has reflected that, putting up eight points (three goals, five assists) in his first four games back before being held without a point in a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

“He’s doing well,” Treliving said. “The question at the time was asked and nothing is 100 percent right? We’re all day to day aren’t we? We gave it a lot of time. He put a lot of work into getting through it and touch wood that we are on the other side of it. I think you can see by his play since he’s been back that he’s feeling good and we’re hopeful it’s behind him.”