4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 United States team

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price reveals what his Team USA roster would've looked like in 2010.

Forwards (13)

Zach Parise -- Ryan Kesler -- Patrick Kane

Jamie Langenbrunner -- Scott Gomez -- Bobby Ryan

Phil Kessel -- Paul Stastny -- Ryan Malone

Dustin Brown -- Chris Drury -- Joe Pavelski

Bill Guerin

This assignment was a bit different than the past roster remixes since there was a U.S. Olympic team in 2010, but with hindsight being 20/20, I did make a few changes. The top line of Parise, Kesler and Kane was a no-brainer, but the second line has one of the major changes on this roster compared to the Olympic roster and that is the addition of Gomez, who didn't make the Olympic team. From the start of the 2008 season to the end of the 2010 season, he was third among U.S.-born centers with 117 points (28 goals, 89 assists). Having Stastny center a third line with Kessel, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, and Malone gives the U.S. team incredible depth, and then you have a solid fourth line with Drury -- who was near the end of his stellar career -- centering Brown and Pavelski. Guerin didn't make the team in 2010, but I'm putting him on here because of his winning pedigree, having captured the Stanley Cup in 1995 with the New Jersey Devils and 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Defensemen (7)

Brian Rafalski -- Ryan Suter

Keith Yandle -- Brooks Orpik

Erik Johnson -- Ryan Whitney

Dustin Byfuglien

I have some changes from the actual U.S. team here as well with Yandle replacing Jack Johnson and Byfuglien there instead of Tim Gleason. The top pair is a lock with Rafalski and Suter the class of this group. Yandle was just becoming a top defenseman in the 2009-10 season, so again, with a bit of hindsight, I'm putting him on the team and pairing him with Orpik. Whitney wasn't originally on the team, but he and Gleason were named as injury replacements for Paul Martin and Mike Komisarek. Whitney makes the original cut this time, but Gleason doesn't. Byfuglien is a bit of a wild card, and he would go on to help the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup that season, so again, I'm using the benefit of hindsight to add him to the team.

Goalies (3)

Ryan Miller

Tim Thomas

Jonathan Quick

No changes here from the three goalies who made the Olympic team. The only other U.S. goalie who could've made it was Craig Anderson, but it's nearly impossible to argue with the three who made it. Quick was in just his third NHL season in 2010 and didn't play in the Olympics, with Miller playing all but 12 minutes.

