Zizing ‘Em Up: Passion for hockey motivates the McKenzie family

FRIENDS BECOME FOES, 4 NATIONS STYLE

The upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament could turn even the closest of pals into enemies once the puck is dropped.

Just ask Boston Bruins teammates Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

Both players were among the initial six players named to the rosters of their respective countries in late June: Marchand with Canada, McAvoy with the United States.

What will it be like for them when the two countries clash at the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 15? Marchand and McAvoy took time out this past week from their busy NHL schedules to address that prospect.

First off, Charlie, what is going to be the hardest part about playing against Brad?

McAvoy: “Well, he’s the best, right? He’s got a ton of energy in the way that he works. That’s probably the biggest thing you see game in and game out, his effort, how hard he works and the problems he creates for opposing defensemen. He’s shifty. I can’t wait for that tournament. The World Juniors that’s been going on, it’s been a great reminder of how great it is to play international hockey for your country.”

He’s known, among other things, to be a first-class chirper. Do you expect to hear some things from him out on the ice that you’ve never heard before?

McAvoy: “I’m not much of a talker out there. Whatever it is, I doubt it will be too personal. I think we’re too close for any of that.”

How about it, Brad? What’s it going to be like playing against Charlie, given the fact you both are two of the top competitors in the sport?

Marchand: “Hey, I love 'Chuck'. He’s one of my best buddies. But if I have to take his knees out, I’m going to take his knees out. (Laughs). Relax, everyone. It’s a joke. I’m just kidding. Seriously, we’ll both be out there playing for our teams and representing our countries. And when you go out on the ice, whether it be in practice or in games, you’re out there to do a job at the highest level. And we’re going to go out there and do the job we have to do for our country and for our team. I mean, he’s not a guy I want to go head-to-head with. He’s an absolute animal. But you know he’s going to be out there competing. I know he’s going to take a run at me if he gets the opportunity. And I’m going to do the same. That’s part of it. But at the end of the day, we’re going to give each other a hug and move on together.”

Any special chirps you’re going to conjure up just for ‘Chuck?”

Marchand: “No, I don’t have anything special for Chuck. There are certain guys I try not to chirp because they can shove it down your throat pretty quick. He’s one of those guys. When you get a train that can run around and go through anyone, I don’t want that directed at me. So I’m going to let him sleep.”

How competitive will it be when you see each other on the ice on opposite sides?

McAvoy: “Very. It’ll definitely come out. I think the competitiveness of it, the pride of it. We both have incredible things to say about playing for our national teams and the experiences we’ve had. We’ve both won while representing our countries in the past, including me at World Juniors, him at the World Cup of Hockey. When we finally get into that building, that setting, you’re definitely going to see it. I envision it being an extremely competitive game, probably very physical, with both teams just wanting to win.”

If Canada and the United States were to meet in the title game, it would be played in Boston on February 20. What would it be like for you, the captain of the Bruins, to be booed in your NHL home rink?

Marchand: “It’ll be a different feeling, that’s for sure. But you know what could be an even stronger feeling? If I get cheered in Montreal. It’ll be something I can laugh about. I mean, I think I’m definitely more excited to be cheered in Montreal. Not something I’m accustomed to.”

McAvoy: “He and I have touched on it a little bit that, if it works out that we meet in the final, he could be jeered in his home rink, and what that might look like. First off, getting booed anywhere is nothing to him. All in a day’s work. Just another day at the office. And, in my mind, I hope we’d have a pro-U.S. crowd in that scenario in Boston. But I do know how well Canadians travel for their teams. I remember how much support they had at the World Juniors in Buffalo. He’ll have some support from some people, some obviously because of how well he’s loved in Boston.”