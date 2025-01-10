4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 Sweden team

Hall of Famers Sundin, Forsberg, Lidstrom headline loaded roster

Sundin Forsberg Lidstrom for 05 roster remix

© Bruce Bennett Studios /Graig Abel / Dave Sandford via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com/sv senior writer Janne Bengtsson, reveals what his Sweden roster would've looked like in 2005.

Forwards (13)

Mats Sundin -- Peter Forsberg -- Daniel Alfredsson

Markus Naslund -- Henrik Zetterberg -- Michael Nylander

P. J. Axelsson -- Samuel Pahlsson -- Fredrik Modin

Daniel Sedin -- Henrik Sedin -- Tomas Holmstrom

Mikael Samuelsson

Three future Hall of Famers form the top line: Sundin of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the left with Alfredsson of the Senators on the right and Forsberg at center. (Forsberg signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in August 2005 after spending nine seasons with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche.) With Alfredsson leading the way with 103 points (43 goals, 60 assists), the three accounted for 256 points (93 goals, 163 assists) in the 2005-06 season. Head coach and Washington Capitals icon Bengt-Ake Gustafsson also built a powerful second line: Zetterberg (Detroit Red Wings) surrounded by Naslund (Vancouver Canucks) and Nylander (New York Rangers), together representing 243 points (94 goals, 149 assists) that season. Axelsson (Boston Bruins) is one of the NHL's best defensive forwards and would be paired with defensive center and penalty-killing specialist Pahlsson (Mighty Ducks of Anaheim) and two-way forward Modin (Tampa Bay Lightning), to form a line to handle their opponent's best players. The Sedin brothers of the Canucks are joined by Detroit's Holmstrom, a net-front presence and nightmare for opposing goalies on the fourth line. Versatile Red Wings forward Samuelsson would be the extra forward.

Defensemen (7)

Nicklas Lidstrom -- Niklas Kronwall

Mattias Ohlund -- Kim Johnsson

Mattias Norstrom -- Niclas Havelid

Niclas Wallin

Sweden has a limited selection on defense, but Lidstrom (Red Wings), a seven-time Norris Trophy and four-time Stanley Cup winner, is a given choice on the first defense pair with hard-hitting NHL teammate Kronwall. Flyers offensive defenseman Johnsson with Ohlund of the Canucks form the second pair and Los Angeles Kings power defender Norstrom with the durable Havelid (Atlanta Thrashers) form the third. Wallin of the Carolina Hurricanes is the seventh defenseman.

Goalies (3)

Henrik Lundqvist

Mikael Tellqvist

Johan Hedberg

Lundqvist played 53 games during his first season in the NHL with the Rangers in 2005-06, and is the No. 1 goalie. There were only two other Swedish goalies in the NHL that season, so Tellqvist of the Maple Leafs and Hedberg of the Dallas Stars round out the position.

