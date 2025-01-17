Canada 'must win' 1 of its early games in Montreal at 4 Nations, GM says

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The 4 Nations Face-Off is coming fast.

In less than a month, Canada will play Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The United States will play Finland there the next night.

Then we will be treated to a doubleheader of rivalry games there Feb. 15 -- Finland vs. Sweden, United States vs. Canada.

The early games will be critical, and the level of play should be eye-popping right from puck drop in the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

“The way the tournament is set up, it’s incumbent upon you to get off to a good start,” Canada general manager Don Sweeney said. “You absolutely must win one of your first two games. You have no choice but to win one of your first two.”

Teams will receive three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout win, and one for an overtime or shootout loss.

Imagine the importance of the doubleheader at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 17 -- Canada vs. Finland, Sweden vs. United States. It could come down to that to decide who makes the championship game there Feb. 20.

Sweeney, GM of the Boston Bruins, spoke to NHL.com about Canada while scouting the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Thursday. He gave great insight into the roster/lineup, the goaltending situation, potential injury issues and Canada’s competition.

ROSTER/LINEUP: ‘We know who the centers are going to be’

Part of the fun is sketching out dream lineups. Like, will Canada have a line of Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand?

Sweeney smiled and deferred to coach Jon Cooper, but he provided a peek inside the roster-building process and how it will relate to the lineup.

Each team announced its first six players June 28 and had to determine the rest of its 23-man roster from there. When Canada’s management and coaching staffs met over the summer, they held breakout sessions and made mock rosters independent of each other. They talked about players rather than forward lines and defense pairs.

Canada has a deep talent pool, which means many options -- including many centers who can play on the wing -- but many difficult decisions. Each team announced its full roster Dec. 4.

Up front, Cooper and his staff settled on who they envisioned as their centers. That served as a starting point, and everyone committed to building around that. Cooper believes in working in sets of two with a complementary third player.

“He hasn’t gotten too, too locked in beyond that,” Sweeney said. “We know who the centers are going to be, so I think that was a really important exercise.”

On defense, Cale Makar and Devon Toews are an obvious pair, because they play together for the Colorado Avalanche.

“After that, it gets a little bit more into the matchups and the situations that we want to take advantage of,” Sweeney said.

GOALIES: ‘Would we liked to have waited? Yeah, ideally’

Goaltending is the biggest issue for Canada and ripe for second-guessing.

Among goalies born in Canada, Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals leads the NHL wins (20). He and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings are tied for the lead in save percentage (.924), and Mackenzie Blackwood, now with the Avalanche, is second (.918).

None made the team.

But the decision had to be made more than a month ago. In Blackwood’s case, he was still playing for the San Jose Sharks, for whom he was 6-9-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. He was traded to Colorado on Dec. 9 and has gone 9-3-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .931 save percentage for the Avalanche.

“Would we have liked to have waited?” Sweeney said. “Yeah, ideally. In a perfect world, we probably would have, so you do have the benefit. … But the rules are the rules.”

Canada is still comfortable with its goalies. Jordan Binnington won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and Adin Hill won it with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Sam Montembeault won the IIHF World Championship with Canada in 2023.

Who will start the opener for Canada? Will Sweeney be there to scout Binnington and Hill when the Blues and the Golden Knights play each other twice in four days -- in Vegas on Jan. 20 and St. Louis on Jan. 23?