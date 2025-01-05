4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Finland team

Forwards (13)

Jussi Jokinen -- Valtteri Filppula -- Teemu Selanne

Tuomo Ruutu -- Saku Koivu -- Jere Lehtinen

Niklas Hagman -- Mikko Koivu -- Antti Miettinen

Jarkko Ruutu -- Olli Jokinen -- Sean Bergenheim

Lauri Korpikoski

Filppula rarely was a top scorer for the Detroit Red Wings, but in 2009-10 he once again was an ideal complementary player who filled various roles -- scoring-line center, checking-line forward, and quarterbacking the power play. Filppula won a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, two years after winning the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings. Later he led Finland to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championship, which made him the first, and still only, Finnish member of the Triple Gold Club. Jussi Jokinen led the Carolina Hurricanes with 30 goals and was second in points with 65, while also tied for 10th in the League with six game-winning goals. Selanne won the Stanley Cup in 2006-07 with the Anaheim Ducks, and even though he may not have been the “Finnish Flash” he used to be, he still had 27 goals and 48 points in 54 games. Filppula, Jokinen and Selanne would have made an experienced and productive top line.

Lehtinen, who won the Selke Trophy as the League’s top defensive forward three times (1998, 1999, 2003), retired in December of 2010 but still had a lot to offer. The Montreal Canadiens traded Saku Koivu to Anaheim prior to the 2009-10 season, where he had 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 71 games and was plus-14. Koivu, Lehtinen and Hurricanes forward Tuomo Ruutu would have formed an excellent second line. Saku’s brother, Mikko, had his best NHL season in goals (22), assists (49) and points (71), and he averaged 20:45 of ice time for the Minnesota Wild. He would have centered the third line with Wild teammate Miettinen, who scored an NHL career-high 20 goals, and Hagman, who was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Calgary Flames and had an NHL career-high 44 points. The fourth line would have featured Olli Jokinen, traded from the Flames to the New York Rangers, Jarkko Ruutu (Ottawa Senators) and Bergenheim (New York Islanders). Korpikoski (Phoenix Coyotes) would have been the 13th forward.