4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Sweden team

Lidstrom, Backstrom, Alfredsson headline what lineup would've looked like

SWE 2010 remix Lidstrom-Backstrom-Alfredssonwith bug

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images / G Fiume/Getty Images / Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com/sv senior writer Janne Bengtsson, reveals what his Sweden roster would've looked like in 2010.

Forwards (13)

Daniel Sedin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Henrik Sedin

Tomas Holmstrom -- Henrik Zetterberg -- Daniel Alfredsson

Fredrik Modin -- Samuel Pahlsson -- Alexander Steen

Johan Franzen -- Patric Hornqvist -- Mikael Samuelsson

Loui Eriksson

By moving Henrik Sedin, a center, to the right, Sweden enters the tournament with a potent top line. Henrik and Daniel Sedin (Vancouver Canucks) and Backstrom (Washington Capitals) combined for 298 points (91 goals) in the 2009-10 season. Detroit Red Wings teammates Zetterberg and Holmstrom form a high-scoring second line with Alfredsson, then captain of the Ottawa Senators. Pahlsson (Columbus Blue Jackets), a defensive center and penalty-kill specialist, leads the third line. Hornqvist, a workhorse for the Nashville Predators, is the center on the fourth line with Franzen (Red Wings) and Samuelsson (Canucks).

Defensemen (7)

Nicklas Lidstrom -- Mattias Ohlund

Niklas Kronwall -- Anton Stralman

Erik Karlsson -- Douglas Murray

Tobias Enstrom

Lidstrom, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Red Wings who won the Norris Trophy seven times voted the best at his position in the NHL, leads the defense corps. Kronwall (Red Wings), a hard hitter, forms the second line with Stralman, a power-play specialist for the Blue Jackets. Murray (San Jose Sharks) comes with power and toughness and is paired with Karlsson, then an exciting rookie with the Senators.

Goalies (3)

Henrik Lundqvist

Johan Hedberg

Jonas Gustavsson

Lundqvist played 73 games for the New York Rangers in 2009-10 and is the obvious choice as Sweden's No. 1 goalie. Hedberg (Atlanta Thrashers) is the backup and Gustavsson (Toronto Maple Leafs) is No. 3.

Related Content

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Canada team 

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Sweden team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Finland team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Canada team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Sweden team

Latest News

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Canada team

On Tap: World Junior Championship semifinals

NHL Morning Skate for January 3

Canucks recover for shootout win against Kraken

Toews OT goal caps comeback, Avalanche edge Sabres

Golden Knights score 4 straight, stay hot with win against Flyers

Askarov helps Sharks edge Lightning, end 8-game skid

NHL EDGE stats: Kuemper, stout defense give Kings futures appeal

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Hintz scores twice, Stars surge past Senators

Crouse scores twice, Utah Hockey Club rallies past Flames

Eichel’s case for winning Hart, Selke discussed by Millard on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Terry has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Jets in OT for 3rd straight win

McMann scores twice, Maple Leafs edge Islanders

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Misa unfazed living up to exceptional status

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada on late goal to reach semifinals

Berggren scores late, Red Wings edge Blue Jackets for 3rd win in row

Slavin goal in 3rd sparks Hurricanes past Panthers