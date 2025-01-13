Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming up with Crosby at 4 Nations 

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”

PITTSBURGH — The story of Connor McDavid’s relationship with Sidney Crosby began when, as a boy growing up north of Toronto, he had a poster of No. 87 up on his wall.

Maybe, just maybe, the future captain of the Edmonton Oilers thought to himself, I’ll get to meet him one day.

Next month, that goal already having come to fruition more than a decade ago, McDavid’s dream will reach the next level.

At that time, mentor and student will be teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off from February 12-20, wearing the red-and-white of Canada.

It is something both have wanted for so long. And now, it’s about to become reality.

Not just at an all-star game or a summer skate. No, this is about playing together while representing the country they both love.

For McDavid, who turns 28 years old on Monday, it’s one of the best birthday presents he could have ever asked for.

“I think there’s an old saying that you should never meet your idol because you’ll be disappointed,” McDavid told NHL.com. “But that’s the furthest thing when it comes to Sid.

“To be able to watch him as a kid, to see what he’s done in this league, to be able to watch him throughout his entire career and now have the opportunity to have gotten to know him over the course of the last couple of years, to participate in camps with him and skate with him and build a little bit of relationship with him, well, the eight-year-old Connor would never have believed it. That being said, I couldn't be more excited to be his teammate, to be on the same ice with him, be on the power play with him, maybe be on a line with him, whatever it may be, just to get the opportunity to play on his team, it’s just so exciting.”