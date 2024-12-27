4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Sweden team

Sedin twins, Zetterberg headline what lineup would've looked like

SWE 2015 remix Sedin twins Zetterberg 4NF bug

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI / Dave Reginek/NHLI

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held February 12- 20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com/sv senior writer Janne Bengtsson reveals what his team Sweden roster would've looked like in 2015.

Forwards (13)

Daniel Sedin -- Henrik Sedin -- Gabriel Landeskog

Gustav Nyquist -- Henrik Zetterberg -- Patric Hornqvist

Elias Lindholm -- Marcus Kruger -- Alexander Steen

Carl Hagelin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Filip Forsberg

Loui Eriksson

Sweden is deep at center with Henrik Sedin, Zetterberg, Kruger and Backstrom actually able to play on any of the four lines. Still, the Sedin twins in their prime and Landeskog as a complement, create a potent and given first line: 208 points, including 61 goals during the 2014-15 season. Two speedy and net-front minded forwards in Nyquist and Hornqvist added on each side of Zetterberg add firepower to the second line. Kruger tops Sweden's checking line with Steen and Lindholm, a hot candidate for the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward. The forward lineup is completed by the speedy Hagelin, Backstrom, who was the top Swedish scorer in 2014-15, and more than able to pick up a center role on any of the lines, and Forsberg.

Defensemen (7)

Erik Karlsson -- Victor Hedman

Niklas Kronwall -- Niklas Hjalmarsson

Hampus Lindholm -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

John Klingberg

Karlsson is one of the NHL's leading defensemen, a shooter and playmaker of the highest order, and Hedman is a player who has established himself as a powerful and solid defenseman. Kronwall is a fan favorite although not so much for opponents being "Kron-walled." In the company of three-time Stanley Cup winner Hjalmarsson, Kronwall forms a solid second defense pair. Penalty-killing specialists Lindholm and Ekman-Larsson each pull heavy loads to carry their respective NHL teams in Anaheim and Arizona. Klingberg is a sure thing on the power play.

Goalies (3)

Henrik Lundqvist

Jhonas Enroth

Eddie Lack

Lundqvist is one of the NHL's best goalies: a player with leadership qualities and a monumental winning mentality. He is the natural first-choice goalie in Tre Kronor (Three Crowns) in a overall rather weak Swedish goaltending lineup. Enroth and Lack will have to battle it out over the role of Lundqvist's backup.

