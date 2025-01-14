4 Nations Face-Off top storylines debated by NHL.com writers

The graybeards on Sweden’s blue line

Team Sweden has a fantastic collection of defensemen, arguably the best among the four teams involved in this tournament. But the anchors -- Mattias Ekholm, Victor Hedman and Erik Karlsson -- are old, at least in hockey years. Each is 34. By no means am I suggesting any are over the hill, but each has a fair amount of mileage on their skates. Ekholm has played 861 regular season games and went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers last season. Hedman, the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has played 1,091 regular-season games and went to the Stanley Cup Final for three straight seasons from 2020-22. Karlsson has 1,047 NHL regular-season games to his credit, most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past two seasons. Can they hold together for the tournament that will see them play three round-robin games in six days and, if they qualify, a championship three nights later? It says here they can, but it bears watching. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

All eyes on Canada's goalies

Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault will be front and center as part of the discussion on Canada's chances in the tournament until they either win it or there's a discussion about their play and if they're at fault for why losing to the United States, Sweden or Finland. They will be watched, monitored and have their games broken down between now and the start of the tournament to determine who should be in net for Canada when it plays Sweden in the opener at Bell Centre on Feb. 12. Key games will be Jan. 20 and 23, when Binnington and the St. Louis Blues play Hill and the Vegas Golden Knights. They're likely going head-to-head in each game and whoever plays better could have an inside track to being in net against the Swedes. Hill has been the best of the three since the rosters were named on Dec. 4, going 7-3-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 10 games. Binnington has been scuffling a bit at 4-7-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .895 save percentage in 12 games. Montembeault is middling at 7-5-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .900 save percentage in 14 games. The next month will determine a lot. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Crosby and McDavid team up for Canada

It is always special to see generational players team up for their country and that will be the case when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hockey fans of a certain vintage still remember the legendary Gretzky-to-Lemieux winning goal in Game 3 of the 1987 Canada Cup Final between Canada and the Soviet Union, and there is certain to be a McDavid-to-Crosby, or Crosby-to-McDavid moment coming up for today’s generation. The two superstars playing on the same side has been long overdue and something Canadian hockey fans are excited to see. The two on the same line will be a handful for any opponent and watching them throw the puck around on the same power-play unit will be a thing of beauty. If another iconic Canadian goal is to be scored at this tournament, it is very likely two of the best forwards to ever play the game will be involved. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Nova Scotia mafia

I’m keeping my attention on the three Halifax-area guys on Team Canada, otherwise known as hockey’s Nova Scotia Mafia. It was a cool moment when half of the first six players named to the roster on June 28 -- forwards Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand -- all grew up in places on the east coast within a half-hour drive of each other. No longer do they have to play second fiddle to the players from the more populated cities and provinces to the west. “It’s a great feeling for us,” Crosby said. “I guess things have kind of come full circle. This is for all those years we’d go to those big tournaments in Toronto and Montreal, and sometimes we got waxed. Well, you know, now we'll do the waxing. We'll be the proud ones.” Keep in mind that all three players come home once the NHL season is finished and skate together all summer. It will be fascinating to see if that on-ice chemistry translates into instant success at the 4 Nations. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer