4 Nations Face-Off top storylines debated by NHL.com writers

Aho-Laine reunion with Finland
Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho and Laine worked magic as linemates to help Finland win the 2016 World Juniors. It will be fun to watch them try to do it again. Playing on a line with Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (not selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off), Aho had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in seven games and Laine had 13 (seven goals, six assists) and tied Auston Matthews of the United States for the tournament lead in goals. They played for Finland in the World Cup of Hockey 2016 when Laine was 18 and Aho was 19, but now they’ll be leaders for their country in a best-on-best tournament with a chance to make their mark. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer
The dominant Devil?
The one intriguing storyline that has me excited just so happens to involve New Jersey Devils linemates and 2024 NHL All-Star invitees Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. I'm curious which player will have the greater impact for his country: Hughes of the United States or Bratt of Sweden? Hughes and Bratt rank Nos. 1-2 in scoring for the Devils this season, respectively. Hughes, who could star on right wing alongside center Auston Matthews for the U.S., has 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 45 games this season. He’s already said it would be pretty special to ride shotgun with Matthews. Bratt, who could thrive on a line with center Mika Zibanejad and right wing William Nylander, has 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 45 games. They each bring dynamism, great playmaking ability and are threats short-handed because each is such a great skater. I'll give Hughes the slight edge; it’s close. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
U.S. goalies coming with strength
I’m under no illusion about who will be starting the starting goalie for the United States. Of course it’ll be the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner who’s once again been stellar (26-6-2, 2.02 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and a whopping six shutouts). Talk about coming from a position of strength, right? But just on the off chance that Hellebuyck has a rare off night, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars (21-9-1, 2.35 GAA, .910 save percentage and one shutout) is waiting in the wings. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman hasn’t had the season he wanted (14-15-3, 2.91 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts) but there’s something about international competition that can bring out the best in players. We’ll see how the U.S. fares on offense but there’s no doubt that with their goaltending strength, the puck stops here. — Tracey Myers, staff writer
Rangers’ resurgence at the right time
When the calendar flipped to 2025 the New York Rangers were in a tailspin, enough to make fans of Team USA wonder what kind of contributions they would be getting from defenseman Adam Fox and forwards Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck when the 4 Nations Face-Off begins. But as the best-on-best tournament gets closer, the Rangers look to be finding their groove, with Fox and Trocheck stepping up during a current 4-1-1 stretch. Fox has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games, including his first goal against a goalie this season, and Trocheck has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games, so there’s the good news. The bad news is Kreider has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. These three could play a big part in how Team USA fares, so I will be keeping a close eye on them for the next month. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief