Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 21
Seth Jarvis’ friends weren’t going to let a bump in their travel plans stop them from cheering on their buddy in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. The Canadian forward’s friends were scheduled to fly out to Boston from Winnipeg on Sunday, but the flight got canceled. On Tuesday, the group then decided to hop in the car and make the 30-hour drive from Winnipeg to Boston for the championship game.
“We got to get to this game no matter what. We got to support our country and more importantly, we got to support one of our best buddies,” one of Jarvis’ friends said in an interview with Sportsnet. After the game, the crew celebrated with Jarvis and posed for an epic picture.
Ranking: Squad goals
Sidney Crosby added to his Canadian hockey legacy and looked good doing so. After defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime on Thursday, the Canadian captain lifted the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy while his teammates stood behind him and cheered. Sparklers also were going off in the background to complete the picture-perfect moment. Crosby now has a 48-6 record while playing for Canada.
Ranking: Frame it
Travis Konecny got by with a little help from his friend. Brad Marchand gave Konecny a lift to retrieve his medal after Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime during the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday. Konecny, a healthy scratch, was dressed in a suit and tie when his name was called. He then hopped onto Marchand’s back who skated him over to retrieve his medal.
Ranking: No skates, no problem
Charlie McAvoy left the hospital right on time on Thursday. The United States defenseman was hospitalized with an infection on Wednesday stemming from an upper body injury he suffered early in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. After his release, he posted a picture of USA's goal song, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, playing in his car with the caption, “free as a bird.” Later in the day, McAvoy fired up his teammates while reading the starting lineup before the championship game against Canada.
Ranking: Spreading his wings