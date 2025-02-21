Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 21

Seth Jarvis’ friends weren’t going to let a bump in their travel plans stop them from cheering on their buddy in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. The Canadian forward’s friends were scheduled to fly out to Boston from Winnipeg on Sunday, but the flight got canceled. On Tuesday, the group then decided to hop in the car and make the 30-hour drive from Winnipeg to Boston for the championship game.

“We got to get to this game no matter what. We got to support our country and more importantly, we got to support one of our best buddies,” one of Jarvis’ friends said in an interview with Sportsnet. After the game, the crew celebrated with Jarvis and posed for an epic picture.

Ranking: Squad goals