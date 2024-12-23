Zizing ‘Em Up: Finland's faith in Laine rewarded ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”

TORONTO -- Patrik Laine’s success in the face of adversity has to be one of the best, if not the top, feel-good story of the NHL season to date.

Don’t take our word for it. Instead, consider the opinion of Jere Lehtinen, the general manager of Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal and Boston Feb. 12-20.

A few eyebrows were raised when Finland announced Laine as part of its roster on Dec. 4, one day after the hard-shooting forward made his Montreal Canadiens debut after missing the first two months of the regular season with a sprained left knee sustained during a collision with Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Cedric Pare in a preseason game in September.

Weren’t they taking a chance here? Was it not a gamble selecting a player who had played only one game all season? How could they be certain there would be no setback with his knee in the two months between the selection process and the opening face-off of the tournament?

“Look, there are no guarantees,” Lehtinen said in a phone interview from Finland. “But we were in regular contact with him during his rehab. We knew where he was mentally and physically.

“For us, it was a no-brainer. And look at him now.”

Given the sizzling run the 26-year-old is on right now, Lehtinen and his staff were right all along, barring injury.

“To be fair, we could not have predicted how quickly he got up to speed,” Lehtinen said.

Who, if anyone, could have?

Consider Laine’s accomplishments to date since returning from injury, all coming this month.

-- He has nine points (eight goals, one assists) in nine games for the Canadiens this season.

-- He scored his fifth power-play goal in three games to help Montreal defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Saturday.

-- He is the first NHL player since 1933-34 to score eight consecutive team power-play goals. Phil Esposito (1970-71) and Bronco Horvath (1959-60) each scored seven consecutive Boston Bruins power-play goals, and Nels Stewart scored seven straight by the New York Americans in 1936-37.

-- Laine is the fifth player to score his first eight goals with a franchise on the power play. He joined Risto Siltanen (10) of the Quebec Nordiques, Marek Zidlicky (10) of the Minnesota Wild, Dwight Bialowas (eight) of the Minnesota North Stars and Victor Olofsson (eight) of the Buffalo Sabres.