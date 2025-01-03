4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Canada team

Forwards (13)
Rick Nash -- Sidney Crosby -- Jarome Iginla
Brad Richards -- Steven Stamkos -- Martin St. Louis
Patrick Marleau -- Joe Thornton -- Dany Heatley
Eric Staal -- Ryan Getzlaf -- Corey Perry
Jonathan Toews
Canada had an embarrassment of riches up front with plenty of star power. It would have been difficult to whittle down to 13 forwards with several talented players left off the roster. Crosby, Nash and Iginla were each in their prime and would have made for a formidable top line. Crosby had 109 points (51 goals, 58 assists) in 81 games of the 2009-10 season, Iginla had 69 points (32 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games and Nash had 67 (33 goals, 34 assists) in 76. The three would have been tough to contain with their ability to fend off defenders and keep possession of the puck. It would have been fun watching them cycle the puck in the corner and creating chances off it. The second line combined for 280 points. Stamkos had 95 (51 goals, 44 assists) and St. Louis had 94 (29 goals, 65 assists), each in 82 games, and Richards 91 (24 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games. If the first line didn't wear opponents down, the second would have blown them away with their speed and skill. The third line is what was the top line for the San Jose Sharks. Marleau, Thornton and Heatley were effective at both ends of the ice and would already have great chemistry considering they played together all season. The fourth line would be capable of being the top line on any other team with Staal, Getzlaf and Perry, adding size and grit. Toews would be the 13th forward who can be slotted anywhere in the lineup.