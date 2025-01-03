4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Canada team

Nash, Crosby, Iginla would have been formidable top line

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest reveals what his Team Canada roster would have looked like in 2010.

Forwards (13)

Rick Nash -- Sidney Crosby -- Jarome Iginla

Brad Richards -- Steven Stamkos -- Martin St. Louis

Patrick Marleau -- Joe Thornton -- Dany Heatley

Eric Staal -- Ryan Getzlaf -- Corey Perry

Jonathan Toews

Canada had an embarrassment of riches up front with plenty of star power. It would have been difficult to whittle down to 13 forwards with several talented players left off the roster. Crosby, Nash and Iginla were each in their prime and would have made for a formidable top line. Crosby had 109 points (51 goals, 58 assists) in 81 games of the 2009-10 season, Iginla had 69 points (32 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games and Nash had 67 (33 goals, 34 assists) in 76. The three would have been tough to contain with their ability to fend off defenders and keep possession of the puck. It would have been fun watching them cycle the puck in the corner and creating chances off it. The second line combined for 280 points. Stamkos had 95 (51 goals, 44 assists) and St. Louis had 94 (29 goals, 65 assists), each in 82 games, and Richards 91 (24 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games. If the first line didn't wear opponents down, the second would have blown them away with their speed and skill. The third line is what was the top line for the San Jose Sharks. Marleau, Thornton and Heatley were effective at both ends of the ice and would already have great chemistry considering they played together all season. The fourth line would be capable of being the top line on any other team with Staal, Getzlaf and Perry, adding size and grit. Toews would be the 13th forward who can be slotted anywhere in the lineup.

Defensemen (7)

Chris Pronger -- Drew Doughty

Scott Niedermayer -- Shea Weber

Brent Seabrook -- Duncan Keith

Jay Bouwmeester

In 2010, the top six defenseman on Canada's roster were among the best in the NHL and could one day make up their own wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Niedermayer (2013) Pronger (2015) and Weber (2024) have already been inducted. Doughty is likely on his way having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014). Seabrook and Keith helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015). Canada's defense would have been big, mobile and offensively talented with a mean streak and not very fun to play against. They also had speed to spare with the smooth-skating Bouwmeester as the seventh defenseman.

Goalies (3)

Martin Brodeur

Roberto Luongo

Marc-Andre Fleury

The strength of an already impressive roster with two Hall of Famers and a likely inductee. Brodeur was inducted with the Class of 2018. He won the 2010 Vezina Trophy after going 45-25-6 with a 2.24 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and nine shutouts for the New Jersey Devils. Luongo also had a strong season, when he was 40-22-4 with a 2.57 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts for the Vancouver Canucks, and entered the Hall in 2022. Fleury (37-21-6, 2.65 GAA, .905 save percentage, one shutout) was a season removed from a Stanley Cup championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also won in 2016 and '17.

