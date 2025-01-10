Crosby, McDavid show 'they are going to be a handful' at 4 Nations

PITTSBURGH -- After Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid combined for six points as opponents at PPG Paints Arena Thursday, imagine what they’ll do as teammates for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off next month?

“A lot of talent out on the ice tonight,” Crosby said, stating the obvious after his Pittsburgh Penguins defeated McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers 5-3.

Starting with Crosby and McDavid, of course.

This was the final time they would play against each other prior to the tournament, which runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. And at times, it looked like the two stars were locked in a matchup of “Anything you can do, I can do better.”

In the end, Crosby had a goal and two assists while McDavid had three assists. The next time they’ll see each other will be in Montreal for a couple of practices before Canada’s opener against Sweden at Bell Centre on Feb. 12.

At least Sweden coach Sam Hallam will know what he can expect that night. After all, he was in the press box Thursday and witnessed the carnage both Crosby and McDavid produced firsthand.

“They are going to be a handful, that’s for sure,” Hallam said.

Good luck finding a way to stop them.

“With some of the elite players like them who will be in the tournament for all the teams, I’m not sure you can,” he said. “You just have to find a way to slow them down.”