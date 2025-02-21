McDavid's golden goal among top moments at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- The 4 Nations Face-Off captured the attention of the sports world and beyond, triggering waves of excitement, emotion, angst, intensity, tension and elation for nine days.

It ended Thursday at TD Garden, Canada capturing the championship with a 3-2 overtime win against the United States.

Connor McDavid scored the goal that gave the Canada its fourth consecutive best-on-best tournament win and sixth in seven.

Jordan Binnington made 31 saves, including six in overtime, when he was at his best.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his tournament-leading fourth goal. He was named the 4 Nations most valuable player.

Here are 10 of the top moments in what was an emotionally and at times politically charged event, the setup to the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, which is the next best-on-best international hockey tournament:

McDavid's moment

McDavid was not having his best game Thursday.

It's all forgotten now.

McDavid scored the overtime goal that gave Canada the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, sniping a shot past U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck from the left hash marks at 8:18 of overtime.

He has had huge individual moments in his career. He took his team to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite the Edmonton Oilers not winning the Stanley Cup.

This was McDavid's biggest moment in the spotlight, scoring the golden goal in overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off 15 years after Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"I'm just really happy he scored," Crosby said. "He couldn't be more deserving an opportunity and that moment."