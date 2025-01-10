4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 Canada Team

Pronger, Blake, Niedermayer would have led loaded defense in front of goalies Brodeur, Luongo

2005 4 Nations Remix Canada

© Nick Laham / Jeff Vinnick / John Cordes via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12- 20 in Montreal and Boston.

And though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest reveals what his Canada roster would’ve looked like in 2005.

Forwards (13)

Paul Kariya -- Joe Thornton -- Jarome Iginla

Brendan Shanahan -- Joe Sakic -- Jason Spezza

Brad Richardson -- Eric Staal -- Martin St. Louis

Ryan Smyth -- Vincent Lecavalier -- Shane Doan

Rick Nash

Kariya, Thornton and Iginla would have made a formidable top line having combined for 95 goals and 277 points in the 2005-06 season. Thornton won the scoring race that season with 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in 81 games between the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks. Kariya and Iginla would have made perfect wingers for Jumbo Joe, who was among the best passers in the NHL. Sakic, Staal and Lacavalier would have added strength down the middle for Canada with a number of solid options on the wing. Staal, Spezza, Smyth, Doan and Nash would have provided size, strength and grit to a talented forward group. Sidney Crosby had 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in his rookie season in 2005-06, but would not have been in the League at tournament time in 2005, still playing for Rimouski of the QMJHL prior to being selected No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh, who won the NHL draft lottery that year.

Defensemen (7)

Chris Pronger -- Rob Blake

Scott Niedermayer -- Dan Boyle

Adam Foote -- Wade Redden

Bryan McCabe

The Canada blue line would have featured three future members of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Pronger, Blake and Niedermayer. Canada’s defense would have been extremely mobile and talented and would have been tough to play against in their own zone. Pronger, Foote and Redden would have added muscle on the back end with a layer of meanness. Canada’s defense would not have been fun to play against and would have been tough to keep up with, as they would be capable of adding another layer to the rush.

Goalies (3)

Martin Brodeur

Roberto Luongo

Marty Turco

Brodeur and Luongo would have added a solid tandem in goal, and Turco was not too shabby himself, although he would have taken a backseat to the two future Hockey Hall of Fame members. Brodeur was the best goalie in the world at that time, had won the Vezina Trophy twice by that point and was on his way to two more after (2003, 2004, 2007, 2008). Luongo was a solid understudy and would take over the role of Canada’s top goalie in time.

