4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Canada team

The top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will go head-to-head at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Though this is the first tournament of its kind to feature these four countries, NHL.com and NHL.com International have put together what the rosters and line combinations for each country would have looked like in the past, going backwards in five-year intervals. The rosters will follow the same format as the current 4 Nations teams: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

The stories will run each Friday and Sunday through Feb. 9.

Today, NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest reveals what his Team Canada roster would've looked like in 2020.

Forwards (13)

Brad Marchand -- Connor McDavid -- Nathan MacKinnon

Steven Stamkos -- Sidney Crosby -- Mitch Marner

Jonathan Toews -- Patrice Bergeron -- Claude Giroux

John Tavares -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mark Stone

Taylor Hall

It would have been difficult for any team to match up with Canada's forwards with so many potential Hockey Hall of Famers available. Marchand, McDavid and MacKinnon combined for 277 points (97 goals, 180 assists) in the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. There would not have been an opposition line to that type of production and Marchand likely would have had a big tournament playing with two of the most dynamic offensive players in the world. The second line would have been almost as formidable. Stamkos and Crosby were in their prime and Marner was a star in the making who had 94 points (26 goals, 68 assists) the previous season. Toews, Bergeron and Giroux were all Team Canada veterans, and the tournament would have likely been a swan song for who, between the three of them, won everything there was to win internationally. The fourth line would feature Tavares, O'Reilly and Stone, giving Canada some size and grit. Hall, a year-and-a-half removed from his Hart Trophy season, would be the 13th forward.