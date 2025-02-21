Binnington 'wasn't going to lose' in 4 Nations finale, Blues teammates say

"He just gets in those in-the-zone moments," Schenn said of Binnington. "It feels like he's not going to be beat. Just that point-blank save on Matthews who's, whatever, I'll call him a top-three goal-scorer in the League with a slot chance, the save on Brady.

"It just felt like he was in a zone and when you make some saves like that, big boys on his team obviously feel like he's giving his team a chance to win and it just takes one chance and for [Connor] McDavid, [Nathan] MacKinnon, [Sidney] Crosby, guys like these, and they were able to put it in."

To Blues teammates, it was the Binnington they've all come to know.

"Unreal," forward Jake Neighbours said. "I felt like a kid again just watching him jumping out of my seat watching him make big saves. It was so exciting, so happy for him. Thought 'Beast' [Colton Parayko] played great too, but obviously 'Binner' making some huge saves in overtime and late in the game, it was fun to watch. It looked like vintage 'Binner.'"

St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said: "It was awesome to see 'Binner.' He's so clutch."

Montgomery and the Blues coaching staff had gotten together to watch the game Thursday and expected such a performance.

"We did," he said. "All of us have seen it, in the 2019 run and the other playoff rounds for sure."

Binnington was the only goalie to play in every game representing his country in the tournament, and Schenn said his teammate more than lived up to the moment.

"He's facing the U.S., who has dominant scorers and a dominant team," Schenn said. "He's able to let in two goals each game against a dominant team like that. ... he's playing against some of the teams' best and he's able to shut the door on them."