Binnington 'wasn't going to lose' in 4 Nations finale, Blues teammates say

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Brayden Schenn has seen this movie script before.
The St. Louis Blues captain, along with a host of other teammates, got together Thursday to watch the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off between the United States and Canada at TD Garden in Boston.
Seeing the performance of Blues teammate and Canada goalie Jordan Binnington on the same rink where he helped author a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins as a rookie in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins -- for St. Louis' first title -- did not come as a shock.
"Just knew he wasn't going to lose in that building in a one-gamer," Schenn said. "... But 'Binner,' back in his element and looked calm, made the big saves, a couple big (ones) early and obviously stepped up in overtime and helped them win."
Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots against the Bruins in Game 7 in 2019; he stopped 31 of 33 Thursday. Only this time, he made several clutch saves in overtime that were game-savers before Connor McDavid was able to score the game-winner at 8:18 to seal Canada's 3-2 OT win.
Auston Matthews had three chances, and Brady Tkachuk had one that will have those that watched it talking about those particular saves by Binnington for a long time.