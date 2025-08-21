As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Philadelphia Flyers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Michkov could be top 50 forward; Konecny, Tippett offer great category coverage
1. Matvei Michkov, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
Michkov led NHL rookies in goals (26) and even-strength points (46), was tied for first in even-strength goals (18) and power-play goals (eight), was second in shots on goal (199) and tied for second in points in 80 games last season. He led the Flyers in points (27), assists (17), even-strength points (24), shots on goal (84) and was tied for first in goals (10) in 25 games after the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Michkov's upside was on full display when he had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and 39 shots on goal in his final 12 games. He's a fringe top 50 forward in NHL.com's rankings and comfortably inside the top 10 overall in keeper rankings.
2. Travis Konecny, F
NHL.com point projection: 72
Konecny set NHL career highs in points (76), assists (52), power-play goals (eight) and ice time per game (20:36) in 82 games last season. His 24 goals marked the sixth time he's scored at least 20 in the past eight seasons. He had at least 90 hits for the second straight season and fourth in his nine NHL seasons. He also reached 180-plus shots on goal for the fourth consecutive season. Konecny's 10 short-handed goals since 2022-23 is tied for the League lead and his 16 short-handed points during that span ranks second in the NHL. His category coverage gives him top 75 upside at the forward position.
3. Owen Tippett, F
NHL.com point projection: 52
Tippett is one of six players in the NHL since 2022-23 to have at least 75 goals, 350 hits and 700 shots on goal (Filip Forsberg, Timo Meier, Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk, Frank Vatrano). He had 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 77 games last season, scored 20 goals for the third straight season and is averaging 236.0 shots on goal and 129.3 hits per season during that span. Tippett's shoot-first mentality, goal-scoring upside (28 goals in 2023-24) and category coverage make him a draft bargain.
4. Trevor Zegras, F
NHL.com point projection: 57
Zegras was traded to the Flyers by the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, giving the young forward a renewed offensive ceiling on another rebuilding team. The 24-year-old had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games last season and has been limited by injuries the past two. Zegras had back-to-back 20-goal, 60-point seasons for the Ducks in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He had 34 power-play points during that span and could help improve Philadelphia's power play, which was 30th in the NHL last season (15.0 percent). The No. 9 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has a strong chance to play on the first power-play unit and could move back to center and play 5-on-5 with Michkov.
5. Sean Couturier, F
NHL.com point projection: 45
Couturier, who had 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games last season, had his best season since 2019-20, when he had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 69 games. He's played at least 74 games in each of the last two seasons after a back injury kept him out for the entire 2022-23 season after limiting him to 29 games in 2021-22. Couturier showed great chemistry on a line with Michkov and Konecny late last season and ranked second on the Flyers with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 25 games after 4 Nations and averaged 18:21 ice time per game during that span (compared to 16:48 in his first 58 games).
Other PHI players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidates: Bobby Brink, F (point projection: 45); Jamie Drysdale, D (point projection: 38)
Draft bargain: Travis Sanheim, D (point projection: 42)
Deep sleepers: Christian Dvorak, F (point projection: 40); Samuel Ersson, G (win projection: 20)
Hits specialist: Garnet Hathaway, F