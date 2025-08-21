Philadelphia Flyers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

4. Trevor Zegras, F

NHL.com point projection: 57

Zegras was traded to the Flyers by the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, giving the young forward a renewed offensive ceiling on another rebuilding team. The 24-year-old had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games last season and has been limited by injuries the past two. Zegras had back-to-back 20-goal, 60-point seasons for the Ducks in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He had 34 power-play points during that span and could help improve Philadelphia's power play, which was 30th in the NHL last season (15.0 percent). The No. 9 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has a strong chance to play on the first power-play unit and could move back to center and play 5-on-5 with Michkov.