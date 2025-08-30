NHL EDGE stats leaders for Vegas Golden Knights

Eichel has strong speed, shot metrics; Vegas among best in offensive zone time

VGK 32 in 32 edge eichel

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vegas Golden Knights:

1. Jack Eichel's robust advanced metrics

Eichel, who had an NHL career-high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games last season, ranked seventh in the NHL in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (348) and was tied for 10th in 22-plus mph bursts (28). Eichel ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in top skating speed (23.50 mph) last season and was among the leaders at his position in skating distance at all strengths (258.68 miles; 96th percentile), even strength (211.34; 95th percentile), on the power play (30.66; 88th percentile) and penalty kill (16.67; 84th percentile).

Eichel also finished among the leaders at his position in several shooting metrics last season:

• Top shot speed: 94.11 mph (94th percentile)

• Average shot speed: 64.94 mph (94th percentile)

• 80-90 mph shots: 69 (98th percentile)

• 90-100 mph shots: 5 (97th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 56 (84th percentile)

• High-danger goals: 12 (81st percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 93 (97th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 12 (95th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess

The Golden Knights led the NHL in midrange shots on goal (761) and were tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the most midrange goals (94) last season. Among forwards, Vegas ranked first in midrange goals (80), were tied for eighth in high-danger goals (123) and tied for sixth in long-range goals (eight).

Forward Tomas Hertl was tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger goals (23) last season, ranked seventh in high-danger shots on goal (95) and finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in long-range goals (two). Pavel Dorofeyev, who ranked in the 85th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (91.47 mph) last season, finished among the leaders at forward in high-danger shots on goal (58; 85th percentile), high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile), midrange shots on goal (96; 98th percentile), midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile).

Mark Stone, who ranked in the 96th percentile in top shot speed (94.85 mph) among forwards last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (50; 80th percentile). Forward Ivan Barbashev, who finished in the 92nd percentile at his position in top shot speed (93.28 mph) last season, ranked in the 87th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (14) and 77th percentile in midrange goals (six).

Mitch Marner, who signed an eight-year contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (11; 78th percentile), midrange shots on goal (59; 87th percentile), midrange goals (12; 95th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (31; 97th percentile).

Among defensemen last season, Vegas ranked fourth in midrange shots on goal (152) and ninth in long-range shots on goal (381). Noah Hanifin, who ranked among the leaders at his position in top skating speed (22.99 mph; 92nd percentile), was in the 93rd percentile in 20-plus mph speed bursts (86) and the 94th percentile in 22-plus mph bursts (five) last season. He also ranked highly among defensemen in midrange shots on goal (30; 90th percentile), midrange goals (six; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (79; 92nd percentile) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile). Shea Theodore, who ranked in the 91st percentile among defensemen in 20-plus mph bursts (77), finished in the 95th percentile in midrange shots on goal (41) and 88th percentile in long-range shots on goal (69) at his position.

NSH@VGK: Hanifin rips a slap shot from a distance to put the Golden Knights on top late in the 3rd

3. Offensive zone time percentage, skating distance

Vegas, which ranked second in power-play percentage last season (28.3 percent), led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (62.1 percent), ranking first among forwards (62.5 percent) and third among defensemen (60.7 percent). The Golden Knights also ranked highly in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (42.7 percent; ninth) last season.

Theodore ranked seventh in the NHL and second among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (65.9 percent). Hertl, who led Vegas with 14 power-play goals last season, ranked eighth in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (65.6 percent) and Stone ranked ninth (65.4 percent). Eichel also finished high among forwards in that category (64.4 percent; 95th percentile), as did Dorofeyev (64.0 percent; 95th percentile).

The Golden Knights also led the NHL in total miles skated at even strength (3,401.72) last season, ranking first among forwards (2,144.36) and second among defensemen (1,257.36). Hanifin ranked among the leaders at his position in total miles skated at all strengths (256.55; 91st percentile) and even strength (231.61; 95th percentile). Marner, who ranked among the leaders at his position last season in top skating speed (23.56 mph; 96th percentile) also ranked among the leaders at forward in total miles skated at all strengths (269.39; 98th percentile), even strength (210.13; 95th percentile), on the power play (33.26; 93rd percentile) and penalty kill (26.00; 97th percentile).

Marner joins Vegas, which has made the playoffs in seven of its eight seasons and has 12 series wins during that span, including two Stanley Cup Final appearances and a Stanley Cup title in 2023. Marner, known for his playmaking abilities on offense, also could help improve the Golden Knights' penalty kill, which was 26th in the NHL last season at 75.7 percent.

More EDGE stats insights for Golden Knights

