NHL EDGE stats leaders for Vegas Golden Knights

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vegas Golden Knights:

1. Jack Eichel's robust advanced metrics

Eichel, who had an NHL career-high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games last season, ranked seventh in the NHL in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (348) and was tied for 10th in 22-plus mph bursts (28). Eichel ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in top skating speed (23.50 mph) last season and was among the leaders at his position in skating distance at all strengths (258.68 miles; 96th percentile), even strength (211.34; 95th percentile), on the power play (30.66; 88th percentile) and penalty kill (16.67; 84th percentile).

Eichel also finished among the leaders at his position in several shooting metrics last season:

• Top shot speed: 94.11 mph (94th percentile)

• Average shot speed: 64.94 mph (94th percentile)

• 80-90 mph shots: 69 (98th percentile)

• 90-100 mph shots: 5 (97th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 56 (84th percentile)

• High-danger goals: 12 (81st percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 93 (97th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 12 (95th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess

The Golden Knights led the NHL in midrange shots on goal (761) and were tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the most midrange goals (94) last season. Among forwards, Vegas ranked first in midrange goals (80), were tied for eighth in high-danger goals (123) and tied for sixth in long-range goals (eight).

Forward Tomas Hertl was tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger goals (23) last season, ranked seventh in high-danger shots on goal (95) and finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in long-range goals (two). Pavel Dorofeyev, who ranked in the 85th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (91.47 mph) last season, finished among the leaders at forward in high-danger shots on goal (58; 85th percentile), high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile), midrange shots on goal (96; 98th percentile), midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile).

Mark Stone, who ranked in the 96th percentile in top shot speed (94.85 mph) among forwards last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (50; 80th percentile). Forward Ivan Barbashev, who finished in the 92nd percentile at his position in top shot speed (93.28 mph) last season, ranked in the 87th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (14) and 77th percentile in midrange goals (six).

Mitch Marner, who signed an eight-year contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (11; 78th percentile), midrange shots on goal (59; 87th percentile), midrange goals (12; 95th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (31; 97th percentile).

Among defensemen last season, Vegas ranked fourth in midrange shots on goal (152) and ninth in long-range shots on goal (381). Noah Hanifin, who ranked among the leaders at his position in top skating speed (22.99 mph; 92nd percentile), was in the 93rd percentile in 20-plus mph speed bursts (86) and the 94th percentile in 22-plus mph bursts (five) last season. He also ranked highly among defensemen in midrange shots on goal (30; 90th percentile), midrange goals (six; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (79; 92nd percentile) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile). Shea Theodore, who ranked in the 91st percentile among defensemen in 20-plus mph bursts (77), finished in the 95th percentile in midrange shots on goal (41) and 88th percentile in long-range shots on goal (69) at his position.