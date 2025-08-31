Inside look at Washington Capitals

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Washington Capitals.

The Washington Capitals' challenge heading into training camp last season was to integrate seven players they added in the offseason. They did it almost seamlessly and surprised many by finishing first in the Eastern Conference (51-22-9) before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington wasn't nearly as busy this offseason, limiting its additions to depth trades for forward Justin Sourdif (Florida Panthers) and defenseman Declan Chisholm (Minnesota Wild), but faces another imposing challenge. To take the next step in pursuit of winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2018, the Capitals will need to find a way to squeeze more out of a lineup filled with players coming off career seasons and a soon-to-be 40-year-old Alex Ovechkin coming off a record-breaking season.

"You can point to all these different things that went right for us and went really well," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So now you come back in and it's on us and it's my job to not only create that hunger from our group, but also we've got to take it to another level.

"That's what we've been working on from a mindset standpoint of, 'Last year was great, there were a lot of things accomplished, but also we've got another step to get.'"