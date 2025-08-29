NHL EDGE stats leaders for Vancouver Canucks

Hughes among best in numerous skating metrics; DeBrusk, Boeser excel in high-danger areas

Boeser DeBrusk VAN EDGE 32 in 32

© Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vancouver Canucks:

1. Hughes' advanced stats prowess

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is a back-to-back finalist for the Norris Trophy given to the best defenseman in the NHL. He finished third in the voting last season after winning the award in 2023-24, but led the Canucks in points (76), assists (60), 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (55.4) and is the only defenseman in the League to reach 75 points in each of the past three seasons.

Despite missing 14 games due to injury, Hughes ranked second at his position in both ice time per game (25:44; trailed Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 26:45) and multipoint games (24; trailed Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, 27) as well as third in even-strength points (47) and power-play points (29).

Although the Canucks (38-30-14; 90 points) finished six points out of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Hughes was among the advanced stats leaders in many categories (with percentile rank among defensemen listed below):

• Top skating speed: 24.56 (99th percentile; led defensemen)
• 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 108 (96th percentile)
22-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 7 (97th percentile; tied for eighth among defensemen)
• Total skating distance: 257.57 (92nd percentile)
• Power-play skating distance: 36.43 (98th percentile; fourth among defensemen)
• Midrange shots on goal: 38 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange goals: 5 (94th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 105 (98th percentile; seventh among defensemen)
• Long-range goals: 9 (99th percentile; second among defensemen)

2. High-danger prowess of DeBrusk, Boeser

Vancouver ranked tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger shooting percentage (21.8) last season, with all five of the teams ahead of them in that category in the top 10 in goals per game, while the Canucks were 23rd (2.84). Forwards Jake DeBrusk (24; tied for fourth), Brock Boeser (17; 93rd percentile) and Conor Garland (14; 87th percentile) each ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals. DeBrusk also led the Canucks in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) last season, the only Vancouver forward to rank in the 80th percentile or better at his position in that category.

Although Vancouver averaged the second fewest shots on goal per game (25.5) last season, they did excel in scoring on tips or deflections. The Canucks were tied for fifth in the NHL in goals on tips or deflections (36) last season; accounting for 18 of those goals were DeBrusk and Boeser (nine each; tied for second in NHL behind only the Buffalo Sabres' Alex Tuch with 12).

SJS@VAN: DeBrusk cleans up in front to win it in overtime

3. Offensive zone time percentage

The Canucks ranked 10th in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (42.6) and finished even higher than that at even strength (42.2; eighth) and on the penalty kill (31.2; tied for fourth). From Feb. 1 to the end of the regular season, Vancouver allowed the fewest power-play goals in the NHL (nine in 31 games) and had the League's best penalty-killing percentage (87.8).

Hughes, who has ranked in the 98th percentile among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage in each of the past two seasons (47.2 last season; 48.5 in 2023-24), plays a big role in possessing the puck in the offensive zone to generate offense. The Canucks averaged 3.01 goals per game (205 in 68 games) when Hughes played last season compared to 2.00 goals per game (28 in 14 games) when he did not.

More EDGE stats insights for Canucks

Related Content

Inside look at Vancouver Canucks

3 questions facing Vancouver Canucks

Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

Vancouver Canucks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3 questions facing Vancouver Canucks

Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

Inside look at Vancouver Canucks

Utah Mammoth fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Utah Mammoth

Inside look at Utah Mammoth

3 questions facing Utah Mammoth

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Utah Mammoth

Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Toronto Maple Leafs

3 questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs

Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning

Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26