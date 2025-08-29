NHL EDGE stats leaders for Vancouver Canucks

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Vancouver Canucks:

1. Hughes' advanced stats prowess

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is a back-to-back finalist for the Norris Trophy given to the best defenseman in the NHL. He finished third in the voting last season after winning the award in 2023-24, but led the Canucks in points (76), assists (60), 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (55.4) and is the only defenseman in the League to reach 75 points in each of the past three seasons.

Despite missing 14 games due to injury, Hughes ranked second at his position in both ice time per game (25:44; trailed Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 26:45) and multipoint games (24; trailed Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, 27) as well as third in even-strength points (47) and power-play points (29).

Although the Canucks (38-30-14; 90 points) finished six points out of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Hughes was among the advanced stats leaders in many categories (with percentile rank among defensemen listed below):

• Top skating speed: 24.56 (99th percentile; led defensemen)

• 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 108 (96th percentile)

• 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts: 7 (97th percentile; tied for eighth among defensemen)

• Total skating distance: 257.57 (92nd percentile)

• Power-play skating distance: 36.43 (98th percentile; fourth among defensemen)

• Midrange shots on goal: 38 (93rd percentile)

• Midrange goals: 5 (94th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 105 (98th percentile; seventh among defensemen)

• Long-range goals: 9 (99th percentile; second among defensemen)

2. High-danger prowess of DeBrusk, Boeser

Vancouver ranked tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger shooting percentage (21.8) last season, with all five of the teams ahead of them in that category in the top 10 in goals per game, while the Canucks were 23rd (2.84). Forwards Jake DeBrusk (24; tied for fourth), Brock Boeser (17; 93rd percentile) and Conor Garland (14; 87th percentile) each ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals. DeBrusk also led the Canucks in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) last season, the only Vancouver forward to rank in the 80th percentile or better at his position in that category.

Although Vancouver averaged the second fewest shots on goal per game (25.5) last season, they did excel in scoring on tips or deflections. The Canucks were tied for fifth in the NHL in goals on tips or deflections (36) last season; accounting for 18 of those goals were DeBrusk and Boeser (nine each; tied for second in NHL behind only the Buffalo Sabres' Alex Tuch with 12).