Winnipeg Jets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Winnipeg Jets players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Morrissey fringe top-10 defenseman; Perfetti breakout candidate
1. Connor Hellebuyck, G
NHL.com win projection: 38
Hellebuyck, who was voted the Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie for the second consecutive season and third time in his career, set League career highs and led the League (minimum 35 games played) in wins (47), goals-against average (2.00), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (eight) in 63 games (62 starts) last season. The 32-year-old became the fourth goalie in the expansion era (since 1967-68) and first since Carey Price in 2014-15 to win the Hart Trophy, voted as NHL MVP. Since 2022-23, Hellebuyck leads the NHL in games played among goalies (187), wins (121), goals-against average (2.29) and shutouts (17), and is tied for first in save percentage (.922) with Linus Ullmark (minimum 35 games). Hellebuyck is projected for a League-high 38 wins this season, and the top-ranked fantasy goalie in NHL.com’s rankings is a fringe top-10 overall player.
2. Kyle Connor, F
NHL.com point projection: 90
Connor set NHL career highs in points (97) and assists (56) in 82 games last season. The 28-year-old also was tied for seventh in the League in goals (41) and has had at least 40 goals in two of his past four seasons. Connor, who led the Jets in points, goals, assists, even-strength points (67; tied for seventh in NHL), power-play points (28) and shots on goal (267; eighth) last season, has scored at least 30 goals in seven of his past eight seasons and is averaging 237.8 shots per season over that span. Since 2021-22, Connor ranks 13th in the NHL in goals (153 in 308 games), third in game-winning goals (35) and ninth in shots on goal (1,078). Connor is a fringe top-10 overall fantasy player and ranks second at left wing behind Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.
3. Mark Scheifele, F
NHL.com point projection: 81
Scheifele had a career-high 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists), 11 game-winning goals and 25 power-play points in 82 games last season. The four-time 30 goal-scorer has scored at least 25 goals in eight of his past 10 seasons, had at least 40 assists in six of his past seven seasons, and had double-digit power-play goals with at least 20 power-play points in four of his past seven seasons. The 32-year-old is a fringe top-20 forward and top-10 center in NHL.com’s rankings.
4. Gabriel Vilardi, F
NHL.com point projection: 67
The 26-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (34), points (61), power-play goals, (12; led team), power-play points (25), shots on goal (130), games played (71) and ice time per game (18:08) last season, his second with Winnipeg. Vilardi has had at least 20 goals and an 18 percent shooting rate in each of his past three seasons. He’s ranked just outside the top 50 among forwards and should be considered around pick No. 70 overall.
5. Josh Morrissey, D
NHL.com point projection: 60
Morrissey’s 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games last season ranked eighth among defensemen. Morrissey, who led the Jets in ice time per game (24:23) last season, has had at least 60 points in each of his past three seasons and at least double-digit goals, 170-plus shots on goal and 100-plus blocks in four straight seasons. Since 2021-22, Morrissey is tied for seventh at his position in goals (52 in 318 games) and ranks eighth among defensemen in both points (244) and power-play points (84). The 30-year-old is a fringe top-10 defenseman in NHL.com’s rankings.
Other WPG players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidate: Cole Perfetti, F (point projection: 60)
Bounce-back candidate: Jonathan Toews, F (point projection: 45)
Draft bargain: Neal Pionk, D (point projection: 40)
Deep sleeper: Gustav Nyquist, F (point projection: 40)
Blocks and hits specialists: Luke Schenn, D