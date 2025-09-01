Winnipeg Jets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Kyle Connor, F

NHL.com point projection: 90

Connor set NHL career highs in points (97) and assists (56) in 82 games last season. The 28-year-old also was tied for seventh in the League in goals (41) and has had at least 40 goals in two of his past four seasons. Connor, who led the Jets in points, goals, assists, even-strength points (67; tied for seventh in NHL), power-play points (28) and shots on goal (267; eighth) last season, has scored at least 30 goals in seven of his past eight seasons and is averaging 237.8 shots per season over that span. Since 2021-22, Connor ranks 13th in the NHL in goals (153 in 308 games), third in game-winning goals (35) and ninth in shots on goal (1,078). Connor is a fringe top-10 overall fantasy player and ranks second at left wing behind Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators.