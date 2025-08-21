NHL EDGE stats leaders for Philadelphia Flyers

2. Skating distance, shooting metrics

The Flyers led the NHL in skating distance (3,805.89 miles) last season, ranking second among forwards (2,428.98) and sixth among defensemen (1,376.91). They also ranked third in total miles skated at even strength (3,371.08).

Defenseman Travis Sanheim finished third in the League in total miles skated at all strengths (299.65), second at even strength (269.05) and ranked in the 91st percentile at his position in total miles skated on the penalty kill (22.37). His 4.69 miles skated at all strengths against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 18 were the eighth-most in a game last season and the sixth-most by a defenseman. Sanheim also ranked high at his position in high-danger shots on goal (14; tied for seventh), midrange shots on goal (51; fifth) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile).

Travis Konecny, who ranked high among forwards in midrange shots on goal (74; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (37; 98th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile), finished in the 98th percentile at his position in total miles skated at all strengths (264.98), 97th percentile at even strength (218.17) and 90th percentile on the power play (31.48). Michkov, who ranked high among forwards in midrange shots on goal (61; 88th percentile), midrange goals (eight; 85th percentile), high-danger goals (12; 81st percentile) and long-range shots on goal (25; 94th percentile), ranked in the 89th percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (31.04).

Forward Tyson Foerster, who is questionable to start the season because of an injury and infection in his elbow, ranked in the 81st percentile among forwards in total miles skated (214.25) last season. He was fourth among forwards in top shot speed (99.10 mph) last season and ranked high at his position in high-danger goals (15; 89th percentile), midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (55; 82nd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile).

Forward Trevor Zegras, who the Flyers acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, ranked among forward leaders in total miles skated at all strengths in 2022-23 (246.90; 94th percentile) and 2021-22 (239.27; 96th percentile); injuries limited him to a total of 88 games the past two seasons. Forward Christian Dvorak, who the Flyers signed to a one-year contract July 1, finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the penalty kill (22.02) last season.