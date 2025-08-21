As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Philadelphia Flyers
Tippett's skating prowess, defensemen skating speed among highlights
© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
1. Tippett's shot and skating prowess
Forward Owen Tippett, who led the NHL in max skating speed (24.21 miles per hour) and ranked fourth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (46) in 2023-24, finished fourth in the League for the second consecutive season in 22-plus mph bursts (38) last season. He was among forward leaders in 20-plus mph bursts (291; 98th percentile) and top skating speed (23.89 mph; 98th percentile).
Tippett, who ranked second on the Flyers in shots on goal per game (2.44, behind Matvei Michkov's 2.49) last season, also finished among the leaders at his position in several shooting metrics:
- Top shot speed: 93.18 mph (91st percentile)
- Average shot speed: 62.85 mph (90th percentile)
- 80-90 mph shots: 65 (98th percentile)
- Long-range goals: four (tied for second)
- Long-range shots on goal: 33 (10th)
- Midrange shots on goal: 68 (91st percentile)
In 2023-24, Tippett tied for first among NHL forwards in long-range goals (four) and ranked high at his position in long-range shots on goal (47; sixth), top shot speed (99.97 mph; fifth) and average shot speed (61.00; 92nd percentile).
2. Skating distance, shooting metrics
The Flyers led the NHL in skating distance (3,805.89 miles) last season, ranking second among forwards (2,428.98) and sixth among defensemen (1,376.91). They also ranked third in total miles skated at even strength (3,371.08).
Defenseman Travis Sanheim finished third in the League in total miles skated at all strengths (299.65), second at even strength (269.05) and ranked in the 91st percentile at his position in total miles skated on the penalty kill (22.37). His 4.69 miles skated at all strengths against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 18 were the eighth-most in a game last season and the sixth-most by a defenseman. Sanheim also ranked high at his position in high-danger shots on goal (14; tied for seventh), midrange shots on goal (51; fifth) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile).
Travis Konecny, who ranked high among forwards in midrange shots on goal (74; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (37; 98th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile), finished in the 98th percentile at his position in total miles skated at all strengths (264.98), 97th percentile at even strength (218.17) and 90th percentile on the power play (31.48). Michkov, who ranked high among forwards in midrange shots on goal (61; 88th percentile), midrange goals (eight; 85th percentile), high-danger goals (12; 81st percentile) and long-range shots on goal (25; 94th percentile), ranked in the 89th percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (31.04).
Forward Tyson Foerster, who is questionable to start the season because of an injury and infection in his elbow, ranked in the 81st percentile among forwards in total miles skated (214.25) last season. He was fourth among forwards in top shot speed (99.10 mph) last season and ranked high at his position in high-danger goals (15; 89th percentile), midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (55; 82nd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile).
Forward Trevor Zegras, who the Flyers acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, ranked among forward leaders in total miles skated at all strengths in 2022-23 (246.90; 94th percentile) and 2021-22 (239.27; 96th percentile); injuries limited him to a total of 88 games the past two seasons. Forward Christian Dvorak, who the Flyers signed to a one-year contract July 1, finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in total miles skated on the penalty kill (22.02) last season.
3. Skating speed
Among defensemen last season, the Flyers were tied for fifth in 20-plus mph bursts (370) and tied for eighth in 22-plus mph bursts (12). Sanheim ranked eighth at his position in 20-plus mph bursts (124) and finished in the 95th percentile among defensemen in 22-plus mph bursts (six).
Jamie Drysdale was ninth among defensemen in 20-plus mph bursts (123) and finished in the 88th percentile at his position in 22-plus mph bursts (three). He was in the 95th percentile among defensemen in top skating speed (23.39 mph) last season and ranked high at his position in high-danger goals (four; tied for fifth) and high-danger shots on goal (nine; 89th percentile).